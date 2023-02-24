UEFA Europa Conference League last-16 draw: West Ham face AEK Larnaca, Villarreal get Anderlecht

West Ham will travel to AEK Larnaca, Lazio face AZ Alkmaar and Basel have been paired again with group stage rivals Slovan Bratislava after ﻿the draw was made for the UEFA Europa Conference League round of 16 at UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland.

Draw as it happened

Who plays who in the Europa Conference League last 16?

AEK Larnaca vs West Ham

Fiorentina vs Sivasspor

Lazio vs AZ Alkmaar

Lech Poznań vs Djurgården

Basel﻿ vs Slovan Bratislava

Sheriff vs Nice﻿﻿

Anderlecht﻿ vs Villarreal﻿﻿

Gent vs İstanbul Başakşehir﻿

Meet the last 16

When is the the Europa Conference League round of 16?

The first legs are scheduled for 9 March with the second legs a week later on 16 March, though because of city clashes (Roma/Lazio and Fenerbahçe/İstanbul Başakşehir) two matches take place earlier in the week. Lazio vs AZ Alkmaar kicks off at 18:45 CET on Tuesday 7 March, while İstanbul Başakşehir vs Gent is at 18:00 CET on Wednesday 15 March. Full fixtures will appear above once confirmed.

Top ten goals: 2021/22 Europa Conference League

How did the Europa Conference League round of 16 draw work?

The draw featured 16 teams. The eight Europa Conference League group stage winners were placed in the seeded pot; the eight sides advancing from the knockout round play-offs were in the unseeded pot. One side was drawn from each, with seeded sides playing the return legs at home. Clubs from the same association could not be drawn against each other.

Seeding pots Seeded: AZ Alkmaar (NED), Djurgården (SWE), İstanbul Başakşehir (TUR), Nice (FRA), Sivasspor (TUR), Slovan Bratislava (SVK), Villarreal (ESP), West Ham (ENG) Unseeded: AEK Larnaca (CYP), Anderlecht (BEL), Basel (SUI), Fiorentina (ITA), Gent (BEL), Lazio (ITA), Lech (POL), Sheriff (MDA)

Conference League: Meet the last 16

Is the Europa Conference League round of 16 over two legs?

Ties take place over two legs, with seeded teams at home in the second legs. Ties level after 180 minutes will go to extra time irrespective of the number of goals each team has scored at home and away. If the teams still cannot be separated after the additional 30 minutes, the tie goes to a penalty shoot-out.

What happens next?

The winners of the eight ties advance to the quarter-finals, with the draw scheduled for Friday 17 March. The losers are out of 2022/23 European competition.