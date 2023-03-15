Orban scores fastest ever UEFA club competition hat-trick

Gift Orban has written his name in the record books by scoring the quickest hat-trick in the history of UEFA club competition.

The Nigerian striker grabbed a hat-trick in three minutes and 25 seconds during Gent's UEFA Europa Conference League round of 16 second leg against İstanbul Başakşehir, eclipsing the landmarks set in both the UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League.

See how his milestone compares to those set in the other UEFA club competitions.

Europa Conference League records

Who scored the fastest Champions League hat-trick?

7 mins Mohamed Salah (Rangers 1-7 Liverpool, 12/10/22)

8 mins Bafétimbi Gomis (Dinamo Zagreb 1-7 Lyon, 07/12/2011)

9 mins Mike Newell (Blackburn 4-1 Rosenborg, 06/12/1995)

11 mins Raheem Sterling (Man City 5-1 Atalanta, 22/10/2019)

11 mins Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid 8-0 Malmö, 08/12/2015)

11 mins Robert Lewandowski (Bayern 7-1 Salzburg, 08/03/22)

Timed at six minutes 12 seconds, Salah came off the bench to score the fastest Champions League treble; Newell still holds the record for quickest ever 'perfect' hat-trick, scoring with his left foot, right foot and head.

Who scored the fastest Fastest Europa League hat-trick?

10 mins Patson Daka (Spartak Moskva 3-4 Leicester, 20/10/2021)

11 mins Claudiu Keşerü (FCSB 6-0 Aalborg, 18/09/2014)

11 mins Diogo Jota (Wolves 4-0 Beşiktaş, 12/12/2019)

13 mins Andrej Kramarić (Rijeka 3-1 Feyenoord, 23/10/2014)

14 mins Steven Gerrard (Liverpool 3-1 Napoli, 04/11/2010)

Patson Daka recorded the competition's quickest hat-trick in the 2021/22 group stage, netting three times between the 45th and 54th minutes for Leicester. His treble was officially timed at nine minutes 34 seconds.

*All statistics are group stage to final only