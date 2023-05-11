Fiorentina 1-2 Basel: Amdouni completes shock first-leg turnaround

Andy Diouf and Zeki Amdouni struck in the final 20 minutes as Basel stunned Fiorentina in the first leg of their UEFA Europa Conference League semi-final.

Key moments 8': Augustin effort ruled offside for Basel

25': Arthur Cabral heads Viola in front

54': Mandragora blazes just over

71': Diouf conjures up shock equaliser

90+2': Amdouni wins it with powerful finish

Match in brief: Basel come good late on

Arthur Cabral tones down his celebrations after scoring against his old club UEFA via Getty Images

The home side survived a scare as Jean-Kevin Augustin rounded Pietro Terracciano to put the ball into the net early on, he and team-mate Zeki Amdouni having strayed offside.

Fiorentina responded by edging in front. Cristiano Biraghi's corner was headed back towards goal by Lucas Martínez Quarta and Arthur Cabral got a crucial extra touch against his former club to become the outright leading scorer in this season's competition with seven goals.

On the back foot for much of the tie, Basel rallied with 19 minutes left when Andy Diouf collected a pass from goalkeeper Marwin Hitz and played a one-two with Taulant Xhaka before striding forward to deliver a composed low finish from the edge of the penalty area.

With Fiorentina shaken, Amdouni capitalised in the closing moments. The Viola failed to clear Xhaka's free-kick and Darian Males set Amdouni up for a side-footed winner which leaves Basel one game away from becoming the first Swiss team to reach a major European final.

As it happened: Fiorentina 1-2 Basel

Paolo Menicucci, Fiorentina reporter

Cabral's goal against his old side was not enough for Fiorentina. The Viola were on the attack for most of the game but Basel had threatened several times before their deserved equaliser, and their late second gives Vincenzo Italiano's side a lot to do next Thursday. The Viola have been devastating away in this competition, though; they won their last three away games 4-0, 4-1 and 4-1. They may have to be brilliant away from Florence one more time.

Jürgen Baumgartner, Basel reporter

The improbable final dream is more than alive for Basel! Once again, the Swiss side conceded first but not for the first time, they found strength in adversity. Diouf's equaliser was a brilliant solo effort, and that Amdouni effort in added time is perhaps more than coach Heiko Vogel dared to dream of. One way or another, they are a clean sheet away from the final in Prague: how good does that feel?

Reaction

Vincenzo Italiano, Fiorentina coach: "We played a good game. Teams like Basel know how to take their chances. Our main problem was not scoring the second goal when we were dominating. However, they won the first half and we'll take our chances away."

Arthur Cabral, Fiorentina forward: "We didn't find the second goal, despite playing a great game, especially in the first half. We created a lot, but we have to do better to reach the final. I have so much respect for [my old club] Basel, which is why I didn't celebrate my goal. It was strange to score against them. But we lost today; I'd have preferred to win and not score."

Heiko Vogel, Basel coach: "Nothing was decided today. We are in a good situation for the second leg, but we have to stay humble, focused and diligent. Football sometimes writes fantastic stories. Taulant [Xhaka] asked me ahead of the free-kick before the second goal if we should play for the draw, but I said no: we want the 2-1. And then it really happened, that's just amazing."

Jean-Kévin Augustin, Basel forward: "We had a plan and we knew we wouldn't have the ball that often. But we managed to create some chances. It is not over yet; we have to be just as focused in the second leg."

Basel applaud their supporters after their surprise victory in Italy AFP via Getty Images

Key stats

Basel have now won their last three away European fixtures against Italian teams and have found the net in 11 successive matches against Serie A clubs.

The Swiss side have lost only two of their last 13 European matches (W6 D5).

Arthur Cabral is now the stand-alone top scorer in the competition with seven goals; with 33 goals, Fiorentina are the top scorers in this season's Europa Conference League, seven more than second-placed West Ham.

The Viola are without a win in their last nine European semi-final matches (D5 L4).

Line-ups

Fiorentina: Terracciano; Dodô, Martinez Quarta, Ranieri, Biraghi; Bonaventura (Barák 86), Amrabat (Castrovilli 73), Mandragora; Ikoné (Kouamé 81), Cabral (Jović 81), González (Brekalo 73)

Basel: Hitz; Lang, Nuhu, Pelmard; Ndoye, Diouf, Xhaka, Burger (Males 86), Calafiori (Millar 63); Augustin (Zeqiri 77), Amdouni