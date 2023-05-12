UEFA.com works better on other browsers
AZ vs West Ham Europa Conference League semi-final second leg preview: Where to watch, kick-off time, predicted line-ups

Friday, May 12, 2023

When is it? How can you watch it? What are the possible line-ups? All you need to know about the UEFA Europa Conference League semi-final second leg between AZ and West Ham.

AZ celebrate Tijjani Reijnders' opener in the first leg against West Ham
AZ celebrate Tijjani Reijnders' opener in the first leg against West Ham AFP via Getty Images

AZ and West Ham meet in the UEFA Europa Conference League semi-final second leg on Thursday 18 May.

AZ vs West Ham at a glance

When: Thursday 18 May (21:00 CET kick-off)
Where: AZ Stadion, Alkmaar
What: UEFA Europa Conference League semi-final second leg (first leg: 1-2)
How to follow: Build-up and live coverage can be found here﻿
Winners are the nominal away team in the final against Basel or Fiorentina in Prague

Where to watch AZ vs West Ham

Fans can find their local UEFA Europa Conference League broadcast partner(s) here.

What do you need to know?

AZ’s grim recent record against English sides continued as they fell to a seventh loss in their last seven games against teams from across the Channel in the first leg. However, they will be encouraged by the way they dealt with West Ham's threat right up until Said Benrahma's 67th-minute penalty, Pascal Jansen sure to take positives from what was a largely impressive performance from his young side.

The Hammers will be the favourites to progress to the final in Prague, but if the likes of Tijjani Reijnders and Jordy Clasie will be pulling the strings in midfield again, as they did in the first leg, and hoping to lay on the kind of second-leg comeback they produced against Anderlecht in the quarter-finals.

Highlights: West Ham 2-1 AZ Alkmaar

Previous line-ups

AZ: Ryan; Sugawara, Beukema, Hatzidiakos, De Wit; Clasie, Reijnders, Mijnans; Van Brederode, Pavlidis, Odgaard

West Ham: Areola; Kehrer, Aguerd, Zouma, Cresswell; Souček, Rice; Bowen, Paquetá, Benrahma; Antonio

Antonio: 'It's far from over'

Form guide

AZ
Form (all competitions, most recent first): LDWWWL
Where they stand: 4th in Dutch Eredivisie

West Ham
Form (all competitions, most recent first): WWLLLW
Where they stand: 15th in English Premier League

Expert predictions

Derek Brookman, AZ reporter
Lynsey Hooper, West Ham reporter
What the coaches say

Pascal Jansen, AZ coach: "[In the first leg] I saw a team that wasn’t scared to show what it can do. We controlled large parts of the match. We were good on the ball, and aggressive without it. In the end, we left with a narrow defeat, but now it’s up to us to turn things round."

David Moyes, West Ham manager: "We've got a narrow lead but nothing more than that. The tie is very evenly balanced, there is very little in the game. If we were losing by a goal, I wouldn't be saying we were out of the tie. I'm pleased we've got ourselves in front, which is a big thing."

What happens next?

The winners advance to the 2023 Europa Conference League final against Basel or Fiorentina. The Eden Arena in Prague, Czechia (pictured above) will host this season's final on 7 June.

