What to look out for in the UEFA Europa Conference League semi-final second legs

There is still everything to play for in the UEFA Europa Conference League semi-finals following two tightly contested first legs.

In this piece presented by Enterprise Rent-A-Car, we pick out some key talking points ahead of AZ Alkmaar vs West Ham and Basel vs Fiorentina.

Semi-final second leg fixtures: 18 May 2023

AZ vs West Ham (1-2)

Basel vs Fiorentina (2-1)

What to look out for

AZ impress despite defeat

They may have ended up on the wrong side of a 2-1 scoreline, but AZ could feel proud of their efforts at the London Stadium. Pascal Jansen's side were more than a match for their Premier League opponents, and were in control until Said Benrahma 67th minute penalty: no mean feat given that West Ham have won every home game they have played in this tournament this season.

AZ's unbeaten home record in Europe stretches back for 25 games, but avoiding defeat will not be enough this time. As it was against Anderlecht in the quarter-finals, the backing of their home support can inspire AZ to turn the tie on its head and see them through to a first European final since the UEFA Cup in 1981. "We just have to produce the same type of performance," said Tijjani Reijnders, looking forward. "I don't think we need to be intimidated by West Ham."

Highlights: West Ham 2-1 AZ Alkmaar

Hammers closing in on history

West Ham have put themselves in a strong position to reach their first UEFA final since the 1965 European Cup Winners’ Cup, where they beat 1860 Munich 2-0 at Wembley. AZ, though, will not go down without a hell of a fight. Declan Rice insisted his side were under no illusions ahead of the first leg. "We knew AZ were a decent team."

The Hammers are still unbeaten in their 13 European matches this season, but this could well prove their sternest test yet against an AZ side who dominated possession in the first leg, with goalscorer Tijjani Reijnders and the experienced Jordy Clasie in particular pulling the strings in midfield. Rice, though, is confident. "We'll take the 2-1 to their place and hopefully get the win there," he said.

Antonio: 'It's far from over'

Amdouni does it again

Basel dangerman Zeki Amdouni is simply loving life in the Conference League this season. The 22-year-old forward grabbed yet another crucial goal for his side with his dramatic late winner in Florence. And with that being his sixth goal in the tournament this season, he may well have one eye on becoming top scorer, with only Fiorentina's Arthur Cabral having more under his belt with seven.

Given that Fiorentina are the competition's top scoring team so far this season with 33, it is quite likely that Basel will need to find the back of the net at least once in the second leg if they are to progress. They will no doubt be looking to Amdouni to come up trumps again, and he will no doubt relish the pressure of the occasion once more.

Zeki Amdouni goal (Fiorentina v BASEL)

Fiorentina need more away magic

Fiorentina are out to avoid making it five UEFA semi-final competition ties in a row without progression but they will need to find more bite against Basel than they did in the first leg, when coach Vincenzo Italiano said of their opponents: "Basel defend well and close up every space... They cede possession and if you're good you score two to three goals, otherwise the game is always open."

The Viola did not make the most of their chances in Florence, but an away decider may suit them: they have won their last five games on the road in the Europa Conference League, scoring at least three times in each of them. "We didn't deserve to lose [in the first leg] but we have already faced matches in very hot stadiums both in Turkey and in Poland and we are ready for more," said defender Luca Ranieri.

Highlights: Fiorentina 1-2 Basel