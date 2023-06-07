Europa Conference League games of the season: Which is your favourite?

It has been another thrilling season of UEFA Europa Conference League action, and we have seen some absolutely classic encounters throughout the course of the campaign. UEFA.com has selected ten of our favourite matches from the tournament but which game do you think was the pick of the bunch?

Francis Coquelin scored a magnificent late winner as Villarreal kicked off their group campaign with an enthralling victory. Samuel Chukwueze and Álex Baena (2) struck in the space of eight first-half minutes after Michał Skóraś had given Lech the lead, but Mikael Ishak's double hauled the visitors level. With time ticking down, Coquelin sent a dipping effort into the far corner to earn the 2020/21 Europa League winners all three points.

Must-see moment: Coquelin finds the bottom corner with a fierce strike from the edge of the box.

Ermal Krasniqi netted a 94th-minute winner as Ballkani edged a seven-goal thriller to become the first Kosovan club to win a UEFA group match. Fredrik Ulvestad put the home side in front after just 32 seconds, but Armend Thaqi and Arbër Potoku turned the game on its head before half-time and Meriton Korenica struck midway through the second half to make it 3-1. Erdoğan Yeşilyurt reduced the deficit before Mustapha Yatabaré equalised in second-half stoppage time – only for Krasniqi to snatch victory for the visitors.

Must-see moment: Krasniqi strikes deep into added time to clinch a dramatic win for Ballkani.

Kim Bergstrand's side staged an astonishing comeback in Norway, scoring three goals from only three attempts to stun the Norwegian champions – who would have confirmed their place in the top two with a win. Everything appeared to be going to plan for the hosts after Ola Brynhildsen and Markus Kaasa had given them a two-goal cushion, but Victor Edvarsen pulled one back late in the first half before Joel Asoro and Haris Radetinac struck to ensure the visitors qualified in first place.

Must-see moment: Radetinac scores Djurgården's winner with their third attempt of the game.

Highlights: İstanbul Başakşehir 1-4 Gent

Sometimes, one player can make all the difference in a match. With the tie level at 1-1 after the first leg, in an extraordinary period between the 31st and 34th minutes in Istanbul Gent's Nigerian striker Gift Orban scored an amazing hat-trick to effectively seal progress for his side all by himself. The treble set a record for the fastest hat-trick in UEFA club competition, coming in just three minutes 25 seconds.

Must-see moment: Orban's disbelief as he slots in from a rebound to seal his remarkable hat-trick.

Highlights: Slovan Bratislava 2-2 Basel (1-4 pens)

After a thoroughly entertaining first leg ended 2-2, Slovan Bratislava and Basel produced the goods again in the return in Slovakia. The hosts raced into a 2-0 lead early on through Malik Abubakari and Juraj Kucka goals. But Riccardo Calafiori struck in the second half to bring Basel back into it before Zeki Amdouni equalised deep into added time. The visitors eventually won on penalties amid hugely dramatic scenes.

Must-see moment: Amdouni's long-range 93rd-minute ﻿strike.

Highlights: Villarreal 0-1 Anderlecht

Villarreal were among the favourites to win the competition, but after getting a credible 1-1 draw against Anderlecht in Belgium, the Spanish side were sent crashing out after falling to a 1-0 home defeat in the second leg. Anderlecht goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen produced a string of stunning saves to keep his side in it before Islam Slimani sneaked in at the back post to get on the end of a cross and seal a famous victory for the visitors.

Must-see moment: Verbruggen's double save from Jorge Cuenca and Gerard Moreno.

It all looked to be over after Fiorentina won the Polish leg of this tie 4-1, but Lech mounted a stirring comeback in Italy. Afonso Sousa scored in the ninth minute to provide the away side with some hope, before a Kristoffer Velde penalty and an Artur Sobiech strike in the space of five second-half minutes put Lech back on level terms. The Viola were stung back to life, scoring two late goals to progress, but Lech could depart the competition feeling hugely proud.

Must-see moment: The celebrations following Sobiech's close-range finish to level the tie.

AZ Alkmaar were another side with an uphill task after losing their first leg 2-0 to Anderlecht, but they were back on level terms very swiftly in the Netherlands thanks to an early quickfire double from Greek forward Vangelis Pavlidis. The tie went all the way to penalties, where AZ goalkeeper Mat Ryan was the hero after brilliantly saving from Jan Vertonghen and Killian Sardella to send his side through.

Must-see moment: Mexx Meerdink, 19, burying the decisive penalty; just four days later, he scored twice to help AZ beat Hajduk Split 5-0 in the UEFA Youth League final in Geneva.

Highlights: West Ham 4-1 Gent

After an even first leg, the London Stadium was stunned into silence when Hugo Cuypers gave Gent the lead on the night and in the tie with a first-half strike. However, Michail Antonio's equaliser 11 minutes later sparked the Hammers into life, and they put on a scintillating display after half-time, a Lucas Paquetá penalty, a Declan Rice strike and Antonio's second sending the home fans wild.

Must-see moment: Rice driving from deep and beating three defenders before firing low into the bottom corner.

Highlights: Basel 1-3 Fiorentina

The Swiss side pulled off a coup by winning the first leg 2-1 in Florence, and while Nicolás González headed the Viola level on the tie in the first half of the second leg, Basel rallied again, Zeki Amdouni supplying a great finish on the break. González struck on 72 minutes as Fiorentina besieged their hosts, but they could not get the winner. Dogged Basel looked to have held on for a shoot-out only for substitute Antonín Barák to strike (goal time: 120'+10) and take his team to the final in his native Czechia.

Must-see moment: The delight and despair as Barák's finish hits the net.