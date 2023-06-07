UEFA.com works better on other browsers
Jarrod Bowen named official UEFA Europa Conference League final Player of the Match

Wednesday, June 7, 2023

West Ham's Jarrod Bowen has been named Laufenn Player of the Match for the 2023 UEFA Europa Conference League final.

Jarrod Bowen with his Player of the Match award in Prague UEFA via Getty Images

The 26-year-old forward was a constant menace to the Viola and had the decisive say in the 90th minute, latching on Lucas Paquetá's through ball before burying the winning goal.

The UEFA Technical Observer panel said: "Even when they were not on top, he was often the outlet for West Ham's counterattacks and then scored the goal to win the match."

