Jarrod Bowen named official UEFA Europa Conference League final Player of the Match

Jarrod Bowen has been named Laufenn Player of the Match following West Ham's 2-1 victory against Fiorentina in the UEFA Europa Conference League final in Prague.

The 26-year-old forward was a constant menace to the Viola and had the decisive say in the 90th minute, latching on Lucas Paquetá's through ball before burying the winning goal.

Player of the Match: Jarrod Bowen highlights

The UEFA Technical Observer panel said: "Even when they were not on top, he was often the outlet for West Ham's counterattacks and then scored the goal to win the match."

