2022/23 UEFA Europa Conference League Goal of the Season: Terem Moffi heads experts' top ten

Thursday, June 8, 2023

UEFA's Technical Observer Panel have selected their top ten goals of the 2022/23 UEFA Europa Conference League season.

Europa Conference League 2022/23 top ten goals

The top ten goals of the 2022/23 UEFA Europa Conference League campaign have been selected by UEFA's Technical Observer panel, with Terem Moffi's acrobatic effort for Nice at Basel earning the honour of Goal of the Season.

Lazio talisman Ciro Immobile claimed the runners-up spot while Andy Diouf, the Young Player of the Season, came third – one of two top-ten entries for the Basel youngster.

2022/23 Europa League Goal of the Season

1 Terem Moffi (Basel 2-2 Nice) – Quarter-finals, 13/04/2023

2 Ciro Immobile (Lazio 1-0 CFR Cluj) – Knockout round play-offs, 16/02/2023

3 Andy Diouf (Basel 2-2 Žalgiris) – Matchday 5, 27/10/2022

4 Samu Chukwueze (Villarreal 4-3 Lech) – Matchday 1, 08/09/2022

5 Erdoğan Yeşilyurt (Sivasspor 1-4 Fiorentina) – Round of 16, 16/03/2023

6 Riccardo Saponara (RFS 0-3 Fiorentina) – Matchday 6, 03/11/2022

7 Christian Kouamé (Hearts 0-3 Fiorentina) – Matchday 3, 06/10/2022

8 Jarrod Bowen (West Ham 4-0 AEK Larnaca) – Round of 16, 16/03/2023

9 Declan Rice (West Ham 4-1 Gent) – Quarter-finals, 20/04/2023

10 Andy Diouf (Fiorentina 1-2 Basel) – Semi-finals, 11/05/2023

