Andy Diouf named UEFA Europa Conference League Young Player of the Season

UEFA's Technical Observer panel has named Basel's Andy Diouf as the 2022/23 UEFA Europa Conference League Young Player of the Season.

The box-to-box French midfielder, 20, was at the heart of the Swiss side's surprise run to the semi-finals, contributing across the pitch. A physical presence defensively, he also posed an attacking threat and his three goals included two that made the 2022/23 competition's top ten – the only player to feature twice.

Diouf also made his France Under-21 debut this season, his breakout campaign having joined Basel from Rennes last summer, initially on loan.