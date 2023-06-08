UEFA.com works better on other browsers
Andy Diouf named UEFA Europa Conference League Young Player of the Season

Thursday, June 8, 2023

Basel midfielder honoured as 2022/23 UEFA Europa Conference League Young Player of the Season.

Europa Conference League Young Player of the Season: Andy Diouf

UEFA's Technical Observer panel has named Basel's Andy Diouf as the 2022/23 UEFA Europa Conference League Young Player of the Season.

The box-to-box French midfielder, 20, was at the heart of the Swiss side's surprise run to the semi-finals, contributing across the pitch. A physical presence defensively, he also posed an attacking threat and his three goals included two that made the 2022/23 competition's top ten – the only player to feature twice.

Diouf also made his France Under-21 debut this season, his breakout campaign having joined Basel from Rennes last summer, initially on loan.

Diouf's 2022/23 Europa Conference League stats (group stage to final)

Appearances: 14
Goals: 3
Assists: 2
Passing accuracy: 80.7%
Ball recoveries: 39

