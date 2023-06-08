Declan Rice named UEFA Europa Conference League Player of the Season

UEFA's Technical Observer panel has named West Ham's talismanic skipper Declan Rice as the 2022/23 UEFA Europa Conference League Player of the Season.

England midfielder Rice became the first West Ham captain to lift a European trophy since Bobby Moore in 1965 when the east London outfit defeated Fiorentina in the final in Prague on Wednesday.

"I've given my heart playing for this club over the past six years," said the 24-year-old. "I'd give anything to help this club win. We've not had it easy. We've been facing relegation. To win this now, to be in that category, I don't want to say too much. I'll get too excited."