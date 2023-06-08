UEFA.com works better on other browsers
Declan Rice named UEFA Europa Conference League Player of the Season

Thursday, June 8, 2023

West Ham's talismanic captain wins the award for the 2022/23 UEFA Europa Conference League campaign.

Europa Conference League Player of the Season: Declan Rice

UEFA's Technical Observer panel has named West Ham's talismanic skipper Declan Rice as the 2022/23 UEFA Europa Conference League Player of the Season.

England midfielder Rice became the first West Ham captain to lift a European trophy since Bobby Moore in 1965 when the east London outfit defeated Fiorentina in the final in Prague on Wednesday.

"I've given my heart playing for this club over the past six years," said the 24-year-old. "I'd give anything to help this club win. We've not had it easy. We've been facing relegation. To win this now, to be in that category, I don't want to say too much. I'll get too excited."

Rice's 2022/23 Europa Conference League stats (group stage to final)

Appearances: 11
Goals: 1
Assists: 1
Passing accuracy: 92.6%
Distance covered: 11.33km per match
Top speed: 31.4km/h per match

