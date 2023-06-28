UEFA Europa Conference League to be renamed UEFA Conference League next season

The UEFA Executive Committee met today at the House of European Football in Nyon, and made the decision to rename the UEFA Europa Conference League to UEFA Conference League.

Introduced under the 'Europa' umbrella at the start of the 2021–24 commercial cycle, the new competition has quickly established itself amongst a broad audience after two successful seasons.

Research amongst fans as well as commercial partners has found that removing 'Europa' from the name of the competition will enable further development as a stand-alone competition and this proposed change was approved by the UEFA Executive Committee. It will be effective in the new cycle, as of the 2024/25 season.

Together with the UEFA Europa League, the UEFA Conference League will continue to deliver 'Thursday Night Football' to fans across Europe and beyond. A strong link between the competitions will remain in place as both brand identities will remain very close, and both competitions will continue to be sold to broadcast partners and sponsors together.