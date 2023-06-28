UEFA.com works better on other browsers
Athens and Wrocław to stage 2024 and 2025 finals

Wednesday, June 28, 2023

The Agia Sofia Stadium and Stadion Wrocław will be the venues for the respective finals.

Stadion Wrocław will stage the 2025 final
Stadion Wrocław will stage the 2025 final Sportsfile via Getty Images

The UEFA Executive Committee has appointed the Agia Sofia Stadium in Athens (AEK stadium) and Stadion Wrocław (WKS Śląsk Wrocław) for the UEFA Europa Conference League finals in 2024 and 2025 respectively.

As the stadium in Athens is brand new and never operated by AEK Athens FC in an international context, UEFA will provide expertise. An observation period until November 2023 at matches played by AEK Athens FC in the UEFA club competition for which they will qualify, and by the Greek national team in the UEFA EURO 2024 qualifiers, has been added as a condition for the confirmation of the appointment, which would happen in December.

