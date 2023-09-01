UEFA Europa Conference League group stage draw: Where is it, when is it, who is involved?

The 2023/24 UEFA Europa Conference League group stage draw takes place on Friday 1 September.

Which teams are in the group stage draw?

The draw features 32 teams – 22 Europa Conference League play-off winners and ten sides transferring from the UEFA Europa League qualifying play-offs.

BEL: Club Brugge, Genk, Gent

BIH: Zrinjski

BUL: Ludogorets

CRO: Dinamo Zagreb

CZE: Viktoria Plzeň

DEN: Nordsjælland

ENG: Aston Villa

FIN: HJK Helsinki

FRA: LOSC Lille

FRO: KÍ Klaksvík

GER: Frankfurt

GRE: PAOK

HUN: Ferencváros

ISL: Breidablik

ISR: Maccabi Tel-Aviv

ITA: Fiorentina

KAZ: Astana

KOS: Ballkani

NED: AZ Alkmaar

NOR: Bodø/Glimt

POL: Legia Warszawa

SCO: Aberdeen

SRB: Čukarički

SUI: Lugano

SVK: Slovan Bratislava, Spartak Trnava

SVN: Olimpija Ljubljana

TUR: Beşiktaş, Fenerbahçe

UKR: Zorya Luhansk

When is the Europa Conference League group stage draw?

The draw ceremony will begin at 14:30 CET on Friday 1 September.

How does the group stage draw work?

The 32 teams have been split into four seeding pots based on the club coefficient rankings. The four seeding pots will be confirmed on the morning of the draw.

No team can play a side from their own association. Paired clubs from the same country play at separate times. The full draw procedure is available here.

Pot 1

Eintracht Frankfurt (GER)

GNK Dinamo (CRO)

Club Brugge (BEL) – pairing UEL M

AZ Alkmaar (NED) – UEL C

KAA Gent (BEL) – T

Fenerbahçe SK (TUR) – U

LOSC Lille (FRA) – UEL O

Ferencvárosi TC (HUN)

Pot 2

PAOK FC (GRE) – UEL P

ŠK Slovan Bratislava (SVK) – V

Maccabi Tel-Aviv FC (ISR) – UEL N

FC Viktoria Plzeň (CZE)

Aston Villa FC (ENG) – UEL L

PFC Ludogorets 1945 (BUL)

ACF Fiorentina (ITA)

FK Bodø/Glimt (NOR) – UEL K

Pot 3

KRC Genk (BEL) – T

FC Zorya Luhansk (UKR)

FC Astana (KAZ)

Beşiktaş JK (TUR) – U

HJK Helsinki (FIN)

Legia Warszawa (POL) – UEL S

FC Spartak Trnava (SVK) – V

NK Olimpija Ljubljana (SVN)

Pot 4

HŠK Zrinjski (BIH)

KÍ Klaksvík (FRO)

Aberdeen FC (SCO) – UEL F

FK Čukarički (SRB) – UEL Q

FC Lugano (SUI) – UEL R

Breidablik (ISL)

FC Nordsjælland (DEN)

FC Ballkani (KOS)

The UEFA Europa League pots and pairings are available here.

Where is the Europa Conference League draw?

The draw takes place at the Grimaldi Forum in Monaco.

How can I watch the draw?

The draw will be streamed live on UEFA.com.

When are Europa Conference League fixtures announced?

Fixtures will be confirmed after the draw. The group stage is played on Thursdays from 21 September to 14 December on the same night as the Europa League games, kicking off at 16:30, 18:45 CET and 21:00 CET.

The group winners advance to the round of 16. The runners-up contest the knockout round play-offs against the third-placed sides from the Europa League, with the victors joining the group winners in the last 16.

What are the Europa Conference League group stage dates?

Matchday 1: 21 September

Matchday 2: 5 October

Matchday 3: 26 October

Matchday 4: 9 November

Matchday 5: 30 November

Matchday 6: 14 December

When is the next Europa Conference League draw?

The draw for the knockout round play-off, featuring the group runners-up and eight teams transferring from the Europa League, takes place on 18 December.

Remaining draw dates Round of 16: 23 February 2024

Quarter and semi-finals: 15 March 2024

