UEFA Europa Conference League group stage draw

Aston Villa, Beşiktaş, Fenerbahçe, Frankfurt and last season's runners-up Fiorentina have learned what lies ahead following the draw for the 2023/24 UEFA Europa Conference League group stage.

The final fixture list will be confirmed in due course.

Europa Conference League group stage draw Group A: LOSC Lille (FRA), Slovan Bratislava (SVK), Olimpija Ljubljana (SVN), KÍ Klaksvík (FRO)

Group B: Gent (BEL), Maccabi Tel-Aviv (ISR), Zorya Luhansk (UKR), Breidablik (ISL)

Group C: Dinamo Zagreb (CRO), Viktoria Plzeň (CZE), Astana (KAZ), Ballkani (KOS)

Group D: Club Brugge (BEL), Bodø/Glimt (NOR), Beşiktaş (TUR), Lugano (SUI)

Group E: AZ Alkmaar (NED), Aston Villa (ENG), Legia Warszawa (POL), Zrinjski (BIH)

Group F: Ferencváros (HUN), Fiorentina (ITA), Genk (BEL), Čukarički (SRB)

Group G: Frankfurt (GER), PAOK (GRE), HJK Helsinki (FIN), Aberdeen (SCO)

Group H: Fenerbahçe (TUR), Ludogorets (BUL), Spartak Trnava (SVK), Nordsjælland (DEN)

Match dates

Matchday 1: 21 September 2023

Matchday 2: 5 October 2023

Matchday 3: 26 October 2023

Matchday 4: 9 November 2023

Matchday 5: 30 November 2023

Matchday 6: 14 December 2023

All 2023/24 key dates

How does the group stage work?

Teams in every group face each other home and away.

The top two clubs will continue their European campaigns in the new year:

• Group winners progress to the round of 16.

• Group runners-up go into the knockout round play-offs, where they will take on the third-placed UEFA Europa League teams for spots in the round of 16.

How did the draw work?

Teams were divided into four pots based on their UEFA club coefficients. One team from each of the pots was then drawn into the eight groups, A–H. There were a few caveats: no team could play a club from their own association, and some sides from the same association were paired to ensure they play at different kick-off times (18:45 CET and 21:00 CET) for the benefit of TV audiences.

Draws are provisional and subject to the outcome of ongoing investigations and/or legal proceedings and final confirmation by UEFA.