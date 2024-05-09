UEFA Europa Conference League final: Who is in it? Meet the teams

The road to 2023/24 UEFA Europa Conference League glory is nearly over, with the Athens final almost upon us. But who is still in the competition?

UEFA.com profiles the contenders.

UEFA coefficient ranking: 47

How they qualified: 3rd in Greek Super League

Group stage: Transferring from Europa League

Knockout round play-off: 2-0agg vs Ferencváros

Round of 16: 7-5agg vs Maccabi Tel-Aviv

Quarter-finals: 3-3agg, 3-2pens vs Fenerbahçe

Semi-finals: 6-2agg vs Aston Villa﻿

Last season: ﻿UEFA Europa League group stage (fourth place)

Best UEFA club competition performance: UEFA Champions League quarter-finals (1998/99), European Cup Winners' Cup quarter-finals (1992/93)

Highlights: Fenerbahçe 1-0 Olympiacos (2-3 pens)

Key player: Ayoub El Kaabi

One to watch: Kostas Tzolakis

Campaign in ten words: A first ever European final, powered by El Kaabi's goals.

UEFA coefficient ranking: 49

How they qualified: 8th in Italian Serie A

Group stage: Group F winners

Round of 16: 5-4agg vs Maccabi Haifa

Quarter-finals: 2-0agg, aet vs Viktoria Plzeň

Semi-finals: 4-3agg vs Club Brugge

Last season: Runners-up (L1-2 vs West Ham)

Best UEFA club competition performance: European Cup Winners' Cup winners (1960/61)

Fiorentina's road to the Conference League final: Every goal

Key player: Nicolás González

One to watch: Michael Kayode

Campaign in ten words: Still unbeaten as they aim for one better than 2022/23.

