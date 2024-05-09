UEFA Europa Conference League final: Who is in it? Meet the teams
Thursday, May 9, 2024
Get an overview of 2023/24 UEFA Europa Conference League finalists Olympiacos and Fiorentina.
The road to 2023/24 UEFA Europa Conference League glory is nearly over, with the Athens final almost upon us. But who is still in the competition?
UEFA.com profiles the contenders.
Olympiacos (GRE)
UEFA coefficient ranking: 47
How they qualified: 3rd in Greek Super League
Group stage: Transferring from Europa League
Knockout round play-off: 2-0agg vs Ferencváros
Round of 16: 7-5agg vs Maccabi Tel-Aviv
Quarter-finals: 3-3agg, 3-2pens vs Fenerbahçe
Semi-finals: 6-2agg vs Aston Villa
Last season: UEFA Europa League group stage (fourth place)
Best UEFA club competition performance: UEFA Champions League quarter-finals (1998/99), European Cup Winners' Cup quarter-finals (1992/93)
Key player: Ayoub El Kaabi
One to watch: Kostas Tzolakis
Campaign in ten words: A first ever European final, powered by El Kaabi's goals.
Fiorentina (ITA)
UEFA coefficient ranking: 49
How they qualified: 8th in Italian Serie A
Group stage: Group F winners
Round of 16: 5-4agg vs Maccabi Haifa
Quarter-finals: 2-0agg, aet vs Viktoria Plzeň
Semi-finals: 4-3agg vs Club Brugge
Last season: Runners-up (L1-2 vs West Ham)
Best UEFA club competition performance: European Cup Winners' Cup winners (1960/61)
Key player: Nicolás González
One to watch: Michael Kayode
Campaign in ten words: Still unbeaten as they aim for one better than 2022/23.
Key
• UEFA Europa Conference League unless otherwise stated
• Aggregate scorelines if applicable