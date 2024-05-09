UEFA.com works better on other browsers
For the best possible experience, we recommend using Chrome, Firefox or Microsoft Edge.

UEFA Europa Conference League final: Who is in it? Meet the teams

Thursday, May 9, 2024

Get an overview of 2023/24 UEFA Europa Conference League finalists Olympiacos and Fiorentina.

AEK Arena is staging the final on Wednesday 29 May
AEK Arena is staging the final on Wednesday 29 May UEFA via Getty Images

The road to 2023/24 UEFA Europa Conference League glory is nearly over, with the Athens final almost upon us. But who is still in the competition?

UEFA.com profiles the contenders.

Fixtures and results

Olympiacos (GRE)

UEFA coefficient ranking: 47
How they qualified: 3rd in Greek Super League
Group stage: Transferring from Europa League
Knockout round play-off: 2-0agg vs Ferencváros
Round of 16: 7-5agg vs Maccabi Tel-Aviv
Quarter-finals: 3-3agg, 3-2pens vs Fenerbahçe
Semi-finals: 6-2agg vs Aston Villa﻿
Last season: ﻿UEFA Europa League group stage (fourth place)
Best UEFA club competition performance: UEFA Champions League quarter-finals (1998/99), European Cup Winners' Cup quarter-finals (1992/93)

Highlights: Fenerbahçe 1-0 Olympiacos (2-3 pens)

Key player: Ayoub El Kaabi

One to watch: Kostas Tzolakis

Campaign in ten words: A first ever European final, powered by El Kaabi's goals.

Fiorentina (ITA)

UEFA coefficient ranking: 49
How they qualified: 8th in Italian Serie A
Group stage: Group F winners
Round of 16: 5-4agg vs Maccabi Haifa
Quarter-finals: 2-0agg, aet vs Viktoria Plzeň
Semi-finals: 4-3agg vs Club Brugge
Last season: Runners-up (L1-2 vs West Ham)
Best UEFA club competition performance: European Cup Winners' Cup winners (1960/61)

Fiorentina's road to the Conference League final: Every goal

Key player: Nicolás González

One to watch: Michael Kayode

Campaign in ten words: Still unbeaten as they aim for one better than 2022/23.

Key

• UEFA Europa Conference League unless otherwise stated
• Aggregate scorelines if applicable ﻿

Get the Europa app
© 1998-2024 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Thursday, May 9, 2024

Selected for you

Conference League fixtures, results
Live 09/05/2024

Conference League fixtures, results

Keep track of all the 2023/24 Europa Conference League fixtures and results.
2023/24 season: Dates, details
Live 09/05/2024

2023/24 season: Dates, details

What are the match dates? Where is the 2024 final?
01:58
2022/23 final: Fiorentina 1-2 West Ham
Live 07/06/2023

2022/23 final: Fiorentina 1-2 West Ham

Watch all the drama from Prague where Jarrod Bowen clinched late victory and Conference League glory for West Ham.
Where is the 2024 final?
Live 09/05/2024

Where is the 2024 final?

The final will take place at the AEK Arena in Athens, Greece.