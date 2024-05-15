Where to watch the UEFA Europa Conference League final: TV broadcast partners, live streams
Wednesday, May 15, 2024
Find out where to watch the 2023/24 UEFA Europa Conference League final wherever you are.
The UEFA Europa Conference League is enabling rising talents from across the continent to thrive. The final is available to watch across Europe and throughout the world thanks to UEFA's official broadcast partners.
A wide variety of viewing options are available to fans as broadcast packages include both live and delayed matches as well as comprehensive highlights and digital coverage.
Fans can find their local UEFA Europa Conference League broadcaster(s) below.
Where to watch: broadcast partners
Europe
Albania: DigitAlb
Armenia: Fast Media
Austria: ServusTV, ORF, Sky Austria
Azerbaijan: CBC Sport
Belgium: Telenet, SBS, VRT, RTBF, beTV
Bosnia & Herzegovina: Arena Sport
Bulgaria: bTV, A1
Croatia: Arena Sport
Cyprus: CYTA
Czechia: Ceska Televize, Sport1
Denmark: TV2
Estonia: TV3
Finland: Viaplay Group
France: Canal+, M6, RMC Sport
Georgia: Setanta, Silknet
Germany: RTL
Gibraltar: Gibtelecom
Greece: COSMOTE TV
Hungary: MTVA, RTL
Iceland: Viaplay, Syn
Israel: Charlton
Italy: Sky Italia, DAZN
Kazakhstan: QazSport, Q Sport
Kosovo: Arena Sport, Artmotion, Klan Kosova
Latvia: TV3
Liechtenstein: blue+, 3+, Sky Austria, RTL Germany
Lithuania: TV3
Luxembourg: RTL
Malta: PBS, Melita, GO
Moldova: Setanta, Jurnal TV, MyTV.md
Montenegro: Arena Sport
Netherlands: Talpa, ESPN
North Macedonia: Arena Sport
Norway: Viaplay Group
Poland: Viaplay, TVP
Portugal: SIC, Sport TV
Republic of Ireland: Virgin
Romania: Pro TV
Russia: Match TV
Serbia: Arena Sport
Slovakia: RTVS, Sport1
Slovenia: Pro Plus, Arena Sport, Sportklub
Spain: Telefonica, Mediaset
Sweden: Viaplay Group
Switzerland: blue+, 3+
Turkey: EXXEN, TV8
Ukraine: Megogo
United Kingdom: TNT Sports
Africa and Middle East
South Africa: SuperSport
Middle East/North Africa: beIN
Sub-Saharan Africa: SuperSport
Americas
Brazil: SBT, ESPN
Canada: DAZN
Caribbean: Flow Sports, Sportsmax
Central America: ESPN
Dominican Republic: Televideo
El Salvador: Canal 4
Guatemala: Televideo
Haiti: Canal+
Honduras: Telecadena (Canal 7)
Mexico: ESPN, Fox Sports Mexico
Nicaragua: Televideo
South America (ex. Brazil): ESPN
United States of America: CBS, TUDN
Asia and Pacific
Australia: STAN
Brunei: beIN
Cambodia: beIN
PR China: IQIYI
Hong Kong SAR: beIN
Indian Sub-Continent: Sony
Indonesia: SCTV
Japan: UEFA.tv
Kyrgyzstan: Q Sport
Laos: beIN
Macau SAR: TDM
Malaysia: beIN
Mongolia: Premier Sports
New Zealand: beIN
Pacific Islands: Digicel
Philippines: TAP TV
Republic of Korea: SPO TV
Singapore: beIN
Taiwan/Chinese Taipei: Elta
Turkmenistan: AlmaSport TV
Thailand: beIN
Uzbekistan: MTRK
Vietnam: FPT
In-flight and in-ship broadcasts: Sport24
