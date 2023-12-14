2023/24 Europa Conference League top scorers: Orban, Nygren, Zahavi on five goals
Maccabi Tel Aviv's Eran Zahavi joined Gent's Gift Orban and Benjamin Nygren of Nordsjælland at the top of the scoring charts with five goals apiece on the final day of the group stage.
After Matchday 6 of the 2023/24 UEFA Europa Conference League, three players share pole position in the goalscorers' race with five strikes each.
UEFA.com shines a spotlight on the competition's top scorers and providers, as well as detailing the leading scorers by Europa Conference League season.
Top scorers in 2023/24 Europa Conference League
5 Gift Orban (Gent)
5 Benjamin Nygren (Nordsjælland)
5 Eran Zahavi (Maccabi Tel Aviv)
4 Aleksandar Čavrić (Slovan Bratislava)
4 Omar Marmoush (Frankfurt)
4 Dor Peretz (Maccabi Tel Aviv)
4 Bruno Petković (Dinamo Zagreb)
4 Jakub Piotrowski (Ludogorets)
4 Thiago (Club Brugge)
4 Hans Vanaken (Club Brugge)
4 Yusuf Yazıcı (LOSC Lille)
Most assists in 2023/24 Europa Conference League
4 Fred (Fenerbahçe)
3 Leon Bailey (Aston Villa)
3 Fares Chaibi (Frankfurt)
3 Mohammad Abu Fani (Ferencváros)
3 Árni Frederiksberg (KÍ Klaksvík)
3 Gavriel Kanichowsky (Maccabi Tel Aviv)
3 Michał Skóraś (Club Brugge)
3 Bernard Tekpetey (Ludogorets)
Most goals and assists combined in 2023/24 Europa Conference League
6 Aleksandar Čavrić (Slovan Bratislava)
6 Eran Zahavi (Maccabi Tel Aviv)
5 Benjamin Nygren (Nordsjælland)
5 Gift Orban (Gent)
5 Dor Peretz (Maccabi Tel Aviv)
5 Jakub Piotrowski (Ludogorets)
5 Tarik Tissoudali (Gent)
5 Yusuf Yazıcı (LOSC Lille)
Leading all-time Europa Conference League scorers (group stage to final)
12 Arthur Cabral (Basel/Fiorentina)
12 Vangelis Pavlidis (AZ Alkmaar)
10 Cyriel Dessers (Feyenoord)
10 Gift Orban (Gent)
9 Tammy Abraham (Roma)
9 Aleksandar Čavrić (Slovan Bratislava)
9 Hugo Cuypers (Gent)
Europa Conference League top scorers by season (group stage to final)
2022/23 Zeki Amdouni (Basel), Arthur Cabral (Fiorentina) – 7
2021/22 Cyriel Dessers (Feyenoord) – 10