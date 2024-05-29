Europa Conference League games of the 2023/24 season: Which was your favourite?

It was another thrilling UEFA Europa Conference League campaign, with intriguing encounters throughout. UEFA.com has selected ten of our favourite matches, but which do you think was the pick of the bunch?

Highlights: Zrinjski 4-3 AZ Alkmaar

The miracle of Mostar. The Bosnian group stage debutants trailed 3-0 at the break against last season's semi-finalists, but the half-time introduction of Zvonimir Kožulj turned the game on its head. Within three minutes, the midfielder had pulled one back, and two goals in four minutes midway through the second half from Josip Ćorluka and Aldin Hrvanović levelled the scores. Back to Kožulj, who was in the right place at the right time with nine minutes left to spark home pandemonium.

Must-see moment: The opportunistic free-kick that lit the fuse of the comeback. Kožulj saw Mathew Ryan slightly out of position covering the obvious cross and instead fired a shot just inside the near post.

Highlights: Beşiktaş 2-3 Lugano

"I told my players before the match, 'Wait for the last 30 minutes,'" said Lugano coach Mattia Croci Torti. He may not have imagined his side trailing 2-0 by then, courtesy of Vincent Aboubakar's double, but his words proved prescient. A red card for Valentin Rosier just after the hour provided the catalyst; Croci Torti immediately threw caution to the wind with a triple change. It was still 2-0 heading into the last ten minutes, but then his substitutes sparked a stunning comeback. "I wanted to be the magician of Istanbul," said the 42-year-old, "and I got the result."

Must-see moment: Hope was fading for Lugano when Ignacio Aliseda latched onto a loose ball with a thumping drive that somehow found a way through the crowded penalty box to make it 2-1.

Highlights: KÍ Klaksvík 3-0 Olimpija Ljubljana

"We're writing history, but we're not done writing yet," KÍ coach Magne Hoseth announced after his side ensured they would become the first Faroe Islands club to contest a UEFA competition group stage. Right he was. On Matchday 3, the Norwegian guided the part-timers to a first win, and in impressive fashion too. The goals came in a 25-minute spell either side of half-time ﻿courtesy of electrician René Joensen, Páll Klettskard plus skipper and ﻿student (of marine engineering) Jákup Andreasen.

Must-see moment: The match was very much in the balance on the half-hour when Árni Frederiksberg unlocked the Olimpija defence with a sublime deep cross for Joensen's opener.

Highlights: Breidablik 2-3 Gent

Gift Orban scored a perfect hat-trick as Gent edged a topsy-turvy encounter with Breidablik. The Nigerian forward headed his side into an early lead before Breidablik's Jason Dadi Svanthorsson scored twice in three minutes to turn the match on its head. Orban was his team's saviour in the second half, though, confidently converting a penalty and then going on to score the winner with a cool left-footed finish inside the near post.

Must-see moment: Svanthorsson's quick-fire double gave Breidablik hope of a first-ever European group stage win, but it wasn't to be.

Highlights: Nordsjælland 6-1 Fenerbahçe

Fenerbahçe had lost just two of their 22 matches all season prior to this game, but the Turkish side were stunned by a rampant Nordsjælland. Swedish winger Benjamin Nygren stole the show, scoring a superb second-half hat-trick, while Lucas Hey, Daniel Svensson and Christian Rasmussen were also on the scoresheet, Michy Batshuayi providing Fenerbahçe's sole reply. "We are proud and humbled that we could make that performance in one of probably the biggest matches to be played in Farum," said Nordsjælland coach Johannes Hoff Thorup. "It's for nights like this that we work so hard."

Must-see moment: Nygren's second goal in which he picked the ball up from deep and dribbled past two Fenerbahçe defenders before wrong-footing the goalkeeper with a composed finish.

Highlights: Fenerbahçe 4-0 Spartak Trnava

The goals were flowing in Istanbul as Fenerbahçe snatched first place in Group H in style. Despite dominating from the first whistle, it took 36 minutes for Ferdi Kadıoğlu to finally break Spartak Trnava's resolve. Edin Džeko had looked hungry from the outset and, shortly after half-time, he was brought down in the area to win a penalty from which Fenerbahçe doubled their lead. The Bosnia and Herzegovina striker confirmed the Turkish side's last-16 spot by poking in a third from close range, before arriving in space to casually steer in their crowning fourth two minutes later.

Must-see moment: Džeko's perfectly timed run to guide in Fenerbahçe's final goal.

Highlights: Bodø/Glimt 1-2 Ajax

Ajax had needed two added-time goals to snatch a 2-2 draw in Amsterdam first time around and the late drama theme continued as the teams reconvened in Norway. Steven Berghuis rifled the visitors into a first-half lead but, after both sides had been reduced to ten men, Patrick Berg powered in an 83rd-minute equaliser to send the tie into extra time. John van 't Schip's charges had the final say with penalties six minutes away, substitute Kenneth Taylor firing in a fine winner.

Must-see moment: Taylor's brilliant curling finish across the goalkeeper and into the top corner to settle a pulsating tie.

Maccabi Tel Aviv 1-6 Olympiacos (aet, round of 16 second leg)

Highlights: Maccabi Tel Aviv 1-6 Olympiacos

The Israeli side has romped to a 4-1 victory in Piraeus, but the return in Bačka Topola was even more astounding, with Daniel Podence, Kostas Fortounis and Ayoub El Kaabi hauling the Greek outfit level on aggregate by half-time. Eran Zahavi's penalty was then cancelled out by El Kaabi's second after the interval to take the tie into extra time, during which 34-year-old Stevan Jovetić and 37-year-old Youssef El-Arabi sealed the biggest win in the Europa Conference League knockout stage for José Luis Mendilibar's men.

Must-see moment: El Kaabi's outrageous overhead kick to make it 4-1 and force extra time.

Highlights: Lille 2-1 Aston Villa (3-4 pens)

For 87 minutes, it looked like Lille's night. Efforts from Yusuf Yazıcı and Benjamin André had overturned a first-leg deficit and, try as they might, the high-flying English visitors couldn't find the net. Until they did, via Matty Cash with three minutes left. With no further goals forthcoming, the tie went to penalties: step forward, world champion Emiliano Martínez. Villa's Argentinian No1 saved two and Unai Emery's men were through. "We were miles off it in terms of performance," said the keeper, "but big teams always get the win."

Must-see moment: Cash's deflected thunderbolt to send the game to extra time, just when it seemed the ball would never go in.

Highlights: Aston Villa 2-4 Olympiacos

If El Kaabi hadn't already alerted everyone to his talent, the 30-year-old did so in Birmingham. Enjoying a prolific first full season in European competition, the Moroccan struck a scintillating hat-trick, helping the Greek side open up a 2-0 advantage and then showing nerves of steel to beat Robin Olsen from the spot to re-establish the lead just when Villa looked firmly in the ascendancy. Santiago Hezze added a fourth, and Olympiacos were halfway to the Athens final.

Must-see moment: El Kaabi's brilliant movement and unerring strike for the opener. Everybody assumed he was offside; he wasn't.

Although it wasn't the game with the most goalmouth action in the tournament, there were highly emotional scenes as Olympiacos won the first European trophy in their 99-year history in their home city of Athens by edging Fiorentina. There was nothing to choose between the two sides over 90 minutes, but as so often this season El Kaabib made all the difference with his stooping header deep into extra time settling the encounter.

Must-see moment: El Kaabib's 11th goal of the tournament turned out to be his most important as the AEK Arena went wild.

