UEFA Europa Conference League knockout round play-off draw: Olympiacos vs Ferencváros, Ajax vs Bodø/Glimt

Monday, December 18, 2023

The draw for the 2023/24 UEFA Europa Conference League knockout round play-off was made on Monday.

The draw for the 2023/24 UEFA Europa Conference League knockout round play-off has been made at UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland.

Draw as it happened

What are the Conference League knockout round play-off ties?

Sturm Graz (AUT) vs Slovan Bratislava (SVK)
Servette (SUI) vs Ludogorets (BUL)
Union SG (BEL) vs Frankfurt (GER)
Real Betis (ESP) vs Dinamo Zagreb (CRO)
Olympiacos (GRE) vs Ferencváros (HUN)
Ajax (NED) vs Bodø/Glimt (NOR)
Molde (NOR) vs Legia (POL)
Maccabi Haifa (ISR) vs Gent (BEL)

Ties are scheduled to take place on 15 and 22 February.

Meet the teams

What happens after the Conference League knockout round play-offs?

Winners of each tie advance to the round of 16, where they will face the Conference League group winners. Knockout round play-off winners will be unseeded for the last-16 draw. From there it is a straight knockout, with quarter-finals, semi-finals and then the final in Athens on 29 May.

Who is through to the last 16?

Aston Villa (ENG)
Club Brugge (BEL)
Fenerbahçe (TUR)
Fiorentina (ITA)
LOSC Lille (FRA)
Maccabi Tel Aviv (ISR)
PAOK (GRE)
Viktoria Plzeň (CZE)

How did the Conference League knockout round play-off draw work?

The eight Conference League runners-up were placed in the seeded pot; the eight sides transferring from the UEFA Europa League were in the unseeded pot. One side was drawn from each, with seeded sides playing the return legs at home. Clubs from the same association could not be drawn against each other.

Road to Athens

Knockout round play-offs: 15 & 22 February
Round of 16: 7 & 14 March
Quarter-finals: 11 & 18 April
Semi-finals: 2 & 9 May
Final: 29 May (Athens)

