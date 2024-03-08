Europa Conference League round of 16 second legs: Game-by-game preview

Aston Villa and Ajax are level, while Club Brugge, Maccabi Haifa and PAOK face surmountable tasks as the UEFA Europa Conference League round of 16 concludes. Get the lowdown on every game.

Thursday 14 March

Viktoria Plzeň vs Servette (0-0)

Plzeñ will be hoping to maintain their strong defensive record in Europe this season, while the return of striker Pavel Šulc, who was suspended for the first leg, could be significant. "I believe that we can follow up an excellent defensive performance with an improved attacking one," said coach Miroslav Koubek. "We will not have an easy time of it; maybe it will be about one goal." Servette will hope they will not be left to rue first-leg chances for Miroslav Stevanović and Gaël Ondoua as they look to reach their first European quarter-final since 1978/79.

Did you know?

Plzeň have kept nine clean sheets in their last 11 UEFA competition matches.

Fenerbahçe vs Union SG (3-0)

Two late goals in the first leg have effectively put the tie beyond Union SG, whose coach Alexander Blessin said: "If it had been 1-0 I would think differently, but the situation is clear and we have to accept it and move on to the upcoming games." Fenerbahçe boss İsmail Kartal said of the first-leg performance: "We played the right game and the right team: our plan worked." Rade Krunić will be suspended for the second leg along with Union SG's Mohammed Amoura and Christian Burgess.

Did you know?

Fenerbahçe are unbeaten in 12 European home games (W11 D1) and scored three or more in each of their six UEFA competition home victories this season.

PAOK vs Dinamo Zagreb (0-2)

The Croatian side are two goals up, but Sergej Jakirović says his side must sharpen up if they are to reach the last eight. "In Greece, we have to be even better if we want to go through," said the Dinamo coach. "I expect [PAOK] to press us from the first second." Whether they maintain a stranglehold on the contest in Thessaloniki may depend on lone striker Bruno Petković, who made it seven goals in six Europa League games with his first-leg double and will be tasked with relieving the pressure on the Dinamo defence.

Did you know?

PAOK have won all three of their previous two-legged European ties against Croatian teams.

Fiorentina vs Maccabi Haifa (4-3)

A late red card and an even later Fiorentina winner in the first leg have slanted this tie in the favour last season's Europa Conference League finalists, with coach Vincenzo Italiano pleased with his side's battling qualities. "Now we have to make the most of the advantage," he said. His opposite number Mesaye Degu was distressed by the manner of Maccabi's defeat but has hope. "I believe we can still win it in the next game," he said. "It will be completely different at their place, but I believe it will be good."

Did you know?

Maccabi Haifa have yet to win in Italy this century (D1 L2), but did triumph 1-0 at Parma in a UEFA Cup Winners' Cup game in 1993.

What next? Winners of the ties earn a place in the quarter-final draw on Friday 15 March, which is an open draw with no seedings.

Aston Villa vs Ajax (0-0)

"We didn't play well, we didn't control the game but it's a very good result," said Villa boss Unai Emery after the first leg of this meeting between the former European Cup winners. Villa Park has been a fortress for Emery's side this season and they will feel confident in their formidable home form as they host a Dutch team that failed to win any of their three away games in the Europa League group stage. Villa's Ezri Konsa and Tristan Gooijer of Ajax will be suspended after both received second yellow cards in the opening meeting.

Did you know?

Villa are attempting to reach the quarter-finals of a UEFA competition for the first time since playing in the Intertoto Cup semi-finals 21 years ago.

Club Brugge vs Molde (1-2)

After their breakaway win in Norway, Molde have a lead to protect, and will need to significantly better their previous performances in Belgium, where they have lost their last three matches, conceding 12 goals and scoring just twice. Club Brugge will remain confident. After five consecutive seasons in the UEFA Champions League group stage, Blauw-Zwart stormed through Conference League Group D but were a little blunt in the first leg of this tie. Their Norwegian coach Ronny Deila looked ahead with hope: "A 1-1 [draw] would have been better, but if we bring the right energy at home, we can still make it to the quarter-finals."

Did you know?

Molde have never reached the quarter-finals of a UEFA competition. This is only their second European last-16 appearance.

Lille vs Sturm Graz (3-0)

"There are four halves, and we have two left," said Lille president Olivier Létang after the first-leg win in Austria. "We have a chance to make club history by reaching a European quarter-final for the first time." The hard work has arguably been done after Jonathan David struck either side of half-time in Graz, and the French side's margin of victory would have been bigger but for some great saves from Sturm goalkeeper Vítězslav Jaroš. Sturm boss Christian Ilzer hoped watching Lille would be a learning experience. "When you play at the top level, you have to think: 'What do we need to do to be this good?'"

Did you know?

If Lille can extend their unbeaten record in UEFA competition to nine matches then they will take their place in the quarter-finals.

Maccabi Tel Aviv vs Olympiacos (4-1)

Understating the magnitude of his side's first-leg result, Maccabi boss Robbie Keane said: "It is a good result but you can't get carried away as it is only the first half." Their second half would have to be pretty dire to undo the good work the Group B winners did in Piraeus. It was Olympiacos's first defeat since the arrival of coach José Luis Mendilibar, who guided Sevilla to Europa League glory last season, but while he accepted it was a poor performance, the Spaniard is not throwing in the towel. "Hope never dies," he said. "There is always hope."

Did you know?

Olympiacos are without a win in six matches against Israeli opposition.

What is the round of 16? The round pits the eight group winners from the UEFA Europa Conference League group stage against the eight sides that made it through the knockout round play-offs. Ties are played over two legs and conclude on Thursday 14 March; the away goals rule has been abolished. The eight winners advance to the quarter-final draw on Friday 15 March; the eight losers will no longer be involved in 2023/24 European competition.

