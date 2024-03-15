Guess your way to glory with the Europa Conference League bracket predictor
Friday, March 15, 2024
Plot your course all the way to the UEFA Europa Conference League final and win prizes with our new bracket predictor.
Now that the UEFA Europa Conference League quarter-final and semi-final draws have taken place, you can plot the winner of every game between now until the end of the season and be in with the chance to win a once-in-a-lifetime prize.
The UEFA Europa Conference League bracket predictor allows you to guess the outcome of every fixture and plot your way all the way to the final in Athens.
One lucky winner will scoop the top prize of two tickets to the 2025 final, plus flights and accommodation, while there are also other great prizes such as signed shirts and official match balls up for grabs.
Don't forget to download your predictions as a shareable image to challenge your friends!