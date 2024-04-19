Swissquote match analysis: Fiorentina 2-0 Viktoria Plzeň

Fiorentina progressed to the UEFA Europa Conference League semi-finals for the second successive year on Thursday with a hard-earned 2-0 victory over a defiant Viktoria Plzeň side after extra-time.

In this article, the UEFA technical observer Marians Pahars – working together with UEFA's analysis unit – highlights how the fluid and persistent attacking intensity of the home side eventually broke the resistance of a visiting team whose defensive record has proved a surprise story of the competition so far.

As it happened: Fiorentina 2-0 Plzeň (aet)

Fiorentina penetration and movement

Fiorentina penetration and movement

The size of La Viola's task was clear. Miroslav Koubek's supremely organised Plzeň team had gone nearly eight games since last conceding a goal in the competition – the most recent shutout being in the first-leg goalless draw. So how did last season's beaten finalists manage to finally breach their opponents' imperious defence?

The fluid and flexible attacking thrust boasted a range of "weapons", explained Pahars. The right-sided attacker Nicolás González proved particularly potent. Clip one in the first video above illustrates his importance in exploiting space between and behind the three central defenders in Plzeň's 5-3-2 structure. "It was a clear gameplan from Fiorentina to look for penetrating passes in behind with movement from González in between the wide centre-back and wing-back," explained Pahars, noting the Argentinian forward's "attacking freedom" and "determination to make continuous runs in dangerous spaces".

The second clip shows González holding width to draw out the Plzeň wing-back, Cadu, creating a channel for Fiorentina full-back Dodô to exploit with clever movement and a penetrative forward pass by central midfielder Arthur. Cadu gets a red card for the foul, creating a one-man advantage that eventually proves too much for Plzeň to withstand.

Fiorentina winger positioning

Fiorentina winger positioning

Christian Kouamé proved equally troublesome for the Plzeň backline on the opposite side to González. In clip one in the second video we see the Ivory Coast international initially tuck inside to invite the left-back, Cristiano Biraghi, to push forward wide. As the move develops, Kouamé manages a shot on target after exploiting the central space vacated by drawing out the right-sided centre-back, Robin Hranáč, while Biraghi occupies the attention of Plzeň's Jan Kopic.

Clip two showcases the impact of rotations in forward areas to disrupt the opponents' cohesion and create space. González drops deep and narrow, allowing attacking midfielder Lucas Beltrán to attack the space out wide. When the ball is regained, González is well positioned to drive centrally and attack the box. It's worth noting how both wingers are within the width of the goalposts in the penalty area when Kouamé spurns another chance to break the deadlock.

The third clip offers a 30-second snapshot of the variety of positions taken by the wingers in attacking build-up. Initially, one stays wide (Kouamé) and one narrow (González). Once into the final third, both wingers move between the lines to form an attacking unit of three with Beltrán. Finally, Kouamé shows his freedom and game awareness to run across the defensive line into the wide right channel to receive a forward pass from his fellow winger. This mobility and creative positioning stood out for Pahars.

"It's a weapon to help open up a deep defence," he explained. "By coming narrow, it creates space wide often for full-backs. Along with playing so well between the lines, it's dangerous and very difficult to defend. If the defenders stay close to the wingers, they open space on the side for crosses. But if they leave them, they can receive and turn to attack."

Plzeň defending the box

Plzeň defending the box

Despite Fiorentina's dominance with the ball – 68% possession and 826 completed passes against Plzeň's 255 – it took until the 92nd minute for González to break the deadlock. "Plzeň deserve praise for a huge effort," said Pahars. "They defended the box and the surrounding areas very well, frustrating Fiorentina and dealing with crosses brilliantly."

The final video illustrates the compactness and cohesion required to withstand La Viola's barrage throughout normal time, especially after going down to 10. Clip one shows all nine outfield players stationed on the edge of the penalty box almost within the width of the six-yard area. When a cross comes in, Plzeň players outnumber the attackers 6v4.

This proved a constant feature. Clips two and three highlight the consistency of the Plzeň players' defensive habits – "individual players applying fast pressure on the ball," noted Pahars – and a strong team ethos. "It was not just the three centre-backs," explained Pahars. "It was the whole team, so compact and brave to defend these central areas. There were so many blocks, headers and last-ditch clearances." The clips offer examples of the "numerical overload advantage Plzeň gave themselves when the delivery of cross occurred".

When Fiorentina did get in on goal, they struggled against the formidable presence of Martin Jedlička, who made three smart stops in the first-half. The second goal in extra-time came after a counterattack with Plzeň overcommitted.

"We played a very strong game defensively," said Plzeň's Matěj Vydra afterwards. "But we were outplayed by Fiorentina. They are definitely the strongest team we have faced so far in this competition."