Aston Villa 2-4 Olympiacos: El Kaabi treble stuns Villa

Ayoub El Kaabi's stunning treble helped first-time semi-finalists Olympiacos prevail 4-2 away against Aston Villa in their UEFA Europa Conference League semi-final first leg.

Key moments 16': El Kaabi guides ball past Olsen

29': Olympiacos No9 slots strike under keeper

45+1': Watkins finds far corner with aplomb

52': Diaby finishes from tight angle

56': El Kaabi converts cool penalty﻿

67': Deflected Hezze effort flies in

84': Douglas Luiz spot kick clips upright

Match in brief: Ruthless El Kaabi puts visitors in control

Ayoub El Kaabi hits his second of the game AFP via Getty Images

The Villans, who had won all six home matches in the competition this season, qualifying included, tested Kostas Tzolakis in the visitors' goal early on via Morgan Rogers and Douglas Luiz. However, they were soon behind when Chiquinho's flick gave El Kaabi time and space to pick his spot past the advancing Robin Olsen.

The Moroccan international forward then added a second just before the half-hour, burying a deft finish following Daniel Podence's lofted pass.

The No9's precise penalty ensured he claimed his first UEFA competition hat-trick AFP via Getty Images

The Premier League outfit threatened a stunning comeback thanks to neat Ollie Watkins and Moussa Diaby strikes either side of half-time, but El Kaabi's third of the match – from the penalty spot after a Douglas Luiz handball – and a deflected Santiago Hezze effort, restored the Greek side's two-goal advantage.

Douglas Luiz had the opportunity to cut into that lead late on after David Carmo had brought down substitute Jhon Duran, but the Brazilian midfielder's spot kick clipped the outside of the post.

Douglas Luiz's spot kick glances off the upright AFP via Getty Images

As it happened: Aston Villa 2-4 Olympiacos

John Atkin, match reporter

A famous win for Olympiacos on the road, for the most part successfully frustrating Villa's passing game and preying on an unfamiliar back five. El Kaabi was brilliant, picking holes in the defence, timing his runs to perfection and finishing with aplomb. Villa may not have a mountain to climb next week, but it is certainly a very big hill. What can Unai Emery conjure?

Reaction

OLympiacos salute their travelling support AFP via Getty Images

Lucy Ward, TNT Sport "Aston Villa struggled to cope with the intensity and energy of Olympiacos. But if there's one manager who can produce a tactical game plan for a one-off fixture, it's Unai Emery."

Ayoub El Kaabi holds onto the match ball at the final whistle Getty Images

Key stats

El Kaabi's three strikes moved him level with Maccabi Tel Aviv's Eran Zahavi at the top of the scoring charts in this season's competition with eight goals.

The Olympiacos No9 has now struck 13 goals in his 17 UEFA club competition appearances this term, qualifiers included.

The Greek club have won four times in their last nine fixtures away to English sides.

Aston Villa conceded four goals in a European home fixture for the first time.

Ollie Watkins has struck in each of his last four UEFA club competition outings at Villa Park.

Line-ups

Aston Villa: Olsen; Cash, Lenglet, Konsa, Digne; Rogers (Duran 74), McGinn, Douglas Luiz, Diaby (Iroegbunam 84); Watkins, Bailey (Zaniolo 85)

Olympiacos: Tzolakis; Rodinei, Retsos, David Carmo, Ortega (Richards 46); Hezze, Iborra, Chiquinho; Podence (André Horta 70), Fortounis; El Kaabi