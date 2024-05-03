Club Brugge vs Fiorentina Europa Conference League semi-final second leg preview: Where to watch, kick-off time, predicted line-ups

Club Brugge and Fiorentina meet in the UEFA Europa Conference League semi-final second leg on Wednesday 8 May.

Club Brugge vs Fiorentina at a glance When: Wednesday 8 May (18:45 CET kick-off)

Where: Jan Breydelstadion, Bruges

What: UEFA Europa Conference League semi-final second leg

What do you need to know?

"We are ahead in this little battle and we will go there to play our cards right," said coach Vincenzo Italiano after his Fiorentina side's dramatic win in the first leg. As the focus switches to Belgium, he will be hoping his team can recreate some of the moments of brilliance that brought them three goals in the first leg, through Ricardo Sottil, Andrea Belotti and M'bala Nzola.

However, their opponents are still very much alive in this fixture, thanks to Hans Vanaken's penalty and Thiago's second-half strike, although they will be without Raphael Onyedika, who was sent off in Florence. With Fiorentina seeking redemption after losing last year's final to West Ham and Club Brugge looking to capitalise on reaching their first European semi-final for 32 years, both sides have everything to play for.

Highlights: Fiorentina 3-2 Club Brugge

Predicted line-ups*

Club Brugge: Jackers; Sabbe, Spileers; Mechele; Meijer; Skóraś, Odoi, Onyedika, Jutglà; Vanaken, Thiago

Fiorentina: Terracciano; Dodô, Martínez Quarta, Ranieri, Biraghi; Arthur, Bonaventura, González, Beltrán, Sottil; Belotti

* Semi-final first leg line-ups shown, predicted XIs to follow

Highlights: PAOK 0-2 Club Brugge

Club Brugge

Form (all competitions, most recent first): LWWWWW

Most recent result: Fiorentina 3-2 Club Brugge, 02/05, Europa League semi-final first leg

Fiorentina

Form (all competitions, most recent first): WWLWWD

Most recent result: Fiorentina 3-2 Club Brugge, 02/05, Europa League semi-final first leg

Expert predictions

Brecht Schelstraete, match reporter

What the coaches say

Nicky Hayen, Club Brugge coach: "Conceding a goal like that in the last few minutes [of the first leg] is of course very difficult, but we did a pretty good job, even if we weren't able to go all the way. [Our] second goal is an example of how we can hit them. We want to hurt Fiorentina in more ways than one. We know how to do it; we've shown it in our last few games."

Vincenzo Italiano , Fiorentina coach: "We need to be very tactically disciplined. We need to work well technically and I'm sure we'll have our chances. We need to be concrete in attack and more careful in defence. It will be an important game because we are playing to reach a final."