Olympiacos vs Aston Villa Europa Conference League semi-final second leg preview: Where to watch, kick-off time, predicted line-ups

Olympiacos and Aston Villa meet in the UEFA Europa Conference League semi-final second leg on Thursday 9 May.

Olympiacos vs Aston Villa at a glance When: Thursday 9 May (21:00 CET kick-off)

Where: Stadio Georgios Karaiskakis, Piraeus﻿

What: UEFA Europa Conference League semi-final second leg

First-leg score: Aston Villa 2-4 Olympiacos

How to follow: Build-up and live coverage can be found here﻿

Where to watch Olympiacos vs Aston Villa

Fans can find their local UEFA Europa Conference League broadcast partner(s) here.

What do you need to know?

Olympiacos can become only the second Greek team to reach a major UEFA competition final, and the first since Panathinaikos in 1970/71. Thrylos have been impressive in European action at the Stadio Georgios Karaiskakis of late, triumphing in four of their last five such fixtures, and have a man in form in striker Ayoub El Kaabi, who is level at the top of the Europa Conference League scoring charts with eight goals following his hat-trick in England.

Villa captain John McGinn backed his side to overturn the two-goal deficit inflicted in the first leg, as they failed to record a victory at Villa Park for the first time in UEFA competition this season "Everything that could have gone wrong, did," said the 29-year-old. "It's up to us to go to Athens and turn it around, because I know we're capable."

Highlights: Aston Villa 2-4 Olympiacos

Predicted line-ups*

Olympiacos: Tzolakis; Rodinei, Retsos, David Carmo, Ortega; Hezze, Iborra, Chiquinho; Podence, Fortounis; El Kaabi

Aston Villa: Olsen; Cash, Lenglet, Konsa, Digne; Rogers, McGinn, Douglas Luiz, Diaby; Watkins, Bailey

* Semi-final first leg line-ups shown, predicted XIs to follow

Olympiacos

Form (all competitions, most recent first): WWDWLW

Most recent result: Aston Villa 2-4 Olympiacos, 02/05, Europa League semi-final first leg

Aston Villa

Form (all competitions, most recent first): LDWLWW

Most recent result: Aston Villa 2-4 Olympiacos, 02/05, Europa League semi-final first leg

Expert predictions

Vassiliki Papantonopulou, match reporter

To follow

What the coaches say

Jose Luis Mendilibar, Olympiacos coach: "I'm proud of my team, but even more so because when it was 2-2 my team fought back and we managed to win 4-2. We played our game and got an amazing result.. We were ourselves and we didn't think about how good the opponents were and, while showing absolute respect for them, we didn't stop for a moment our efforts."

Unai Emery, Aston Villa manager: "We will try to come back but they are favourites. We will play there trying to show something different. What do we need to improve? Everything. We conceded four goals, lost a lot of balls. We were extra motivated and extra excited. It's a very good moment playing in the semi-final and we lost the first leg. We will have the second opportunity."