Olympiacos vs Aston Villa Europa Conference League semi-final second leg preview: Where to watch, kick-off time, predicted line-ups
Friday, May 3, 2024
When is it? How can you watch it? What are the possible line-ups? All you need to know about the UEFA Europa Conference League semi-final second leg between Olympiacos and Aston Villa.
Olympiacos and Aston Villa meet in the UEFA Europa Conference League semi-final second leg on Thursday 9 May.
Olympiacos vs Aston Villa at a glance
When: Thursday 9 May (21:00 CET kick-off)
Where: Stadio Georgios Karaiskakis, Piraeus
What: UEFA Europa Conference League semi-final second leg
First-leg score: Aston Villa 2-4 Olympiacos
How to follow: Build-up and live coverage can be found here
Where to watch Olympiacos vs Aston Villa
Fans can find their local UEFA Europa Conference League broadcast partner(s) here.
What do you need to know?
Olympiacos can become only the second Greek team to reach a major UEFA competition final, and the first since Panathinaikos in 1970/71. Thrylos have been impressive in European action at the Stadio Georgios Karaiskakis of late, triumphing in four of their last five such fixtures, and have a man in form in striker Ayoub El Kaabi, who is level at the top of the Europa Conference League scoring charts with eight goals following his hat-trick in England.
Villa captain John McGinn backed his side to overturn the two-goal deficit inflicted in the first leg, as they failed to record a victory at Villa Park for the first time in UEFA competition this season "Everything that could have gone wrong, did," said the 29-year-old. "It's up to us to go to Athens and turn it around, because I know we're capable."
Predicted line-ups*
Olympiacos: Tzolakis; Rodinei, Retsos, David Carmo, Ortega; Hezze, Iborra, Chiquinho; Podence, Fortounis; El Kaabi
Aston Villa: Olsen; Cash, Lenglet, Konsa, Digne; Rogers, McGinn, Douglas Luiz, Diaby; Watkins, Bailey
* Semi-final first leg line-ups shown, predicted XIs to follow
Form guide
Olympiacos
Form (all competitions, most recent first): WWDWLW
Most recent result: Aston Villa 2-4 Olympiacos, 02/05, Europa League semi-final first leg
Aston Villa
Form (all competitions, most recent first): LDWLWW
Most recent result: Aston Villa 2-4 Olympiacos, 02/05, Europa League semi-final first leg
Expert predictions
Vassiliki Papantonopulou, match reporter
What the coaches say
Jose Luis Mendilibar, Olympiacos coach: "I'm proud of my team, but even more so because when it was 2-2 my team fought back and we managed to win 4-2. We played our game and got an amazing result.. We were ourselves and we didn't think about how good the opponents were and, while showing absolute respect for them, we didn't stop for a moment our efforts."
Unai Emery, Aston Villa manager: "We will try to come back but they are favourites. We will play there trying to show something different. What do we need to improve? Everything. We conceded four goals, lost a lot of balls. We were extra motivated and extra excited. It's a very good moment playing in the semi-final and we lost the first leg. We will have the second opportunity."
Destination: Athens
The 2023/24 Europa Conference League season will conclude at the AEK Arena in Athens, Greece on 29 May.