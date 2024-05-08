Club Brugge 1-1 Fiorentina (agg: 3-4): Beltrán penalty takes Viola through

Fiorentina made it to their second successive UEFA Europa Conference League final after Lucas Beltrán's late penalty restored their aggregate lead against Club Brugge, and sent the Viola to the decider at the AEK Arena in Athens on Wednesday 29 May.

Key moments 20': Vanaken ball creeps into the net to level aggregate score

35': Kouamé smashes an effort against the frame of the goal

74': Biraghi glances the crossbar with a free-kick

75': Kouamé heads against the post

85': Beltrán penalty restores Fiorentina's advantage

90+3': Terracciano makes a superb save to deny Vanaken

Match in brief: Fiorentina pressure pays in Belgium

Club Brugge celebrate taking the lead in Belgium BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images

Going into the game a goal behind, Club Brugge started with intent and were rewarded with a goal in the 20th minute, Hans Vanaken's long, searching ball going all the way through to level the tie on aggregate.

The visitors responded with waves of attacks. Beltrán shot narrowly wide of target almost immediately after his side conceded and Fiorentina went on to hit the woodwork three times – twice through Christian Kouamé and once from a Cristiano Biraghi free-kick.

As it happened: Club Brugge 1-1 Fiorentina

However, with five minutes of normal time remaining, and the game heading for extra time, the Viola were awarded a penalty and Beltrán stepped up to fire low past Simon Mignolet.

Vanaken went agonisingly close to bringing the hosts back into the game, forcing Filippo Terracciano to make a fine save in added time. However, Fiorentina now have the chance to seek redemption for last year's loss to West Ham in the final of this competition.

Fiorentina celebrate their decisive goal in Bruges Getty Images

Brecht Schelstraete, match reporter

Intense: that is the best way to describe this match. Club Brugge showed their hunger and were rewarded with a goal in the first half, but Fiorentina dictated play from then onwards and hit the woodwork three times. Club Brugge were hemmed inside their own half for much of the second half, but looked to have weathered the storm until Beltrán scored from the spot. A second final in as many years for Vincenzo Italiano's side, while Club Brugge have still not reached a European decider since 1978.

Reaction

To follow

Club Brugge line up before kick-off UEFA via Getty Images

Key stats

Fiorentina will be the first team to compete in two Europa Conference League finals

The Italian side are unbeaten in their last 13 European matches (W7 D6), their longest run. Including qualifying, they have won their last nine two-legged Europa Conference League ties.

The Viola have only failed to score in two of their last 27 UEFA competition matches.

Club Brugge have not reached a UEFA competition final since the European Cup final in 1978 .

. The Belgian side are the top scorers in men's UEFA club competitions this season with 42 goals, including qualifying.

Club Brugge are now without a win in 13 matches against Italian teams (D5 L8).

Line-ups

Club Brugge: Mignolet; Odoi (Nusa, 86), Mechele, Ordoñez; Sabbe, Vetlesen (Zinckernagel, 70), Vanaken, De Cuyper; Skóraś (Nielsen, 86), Thiago, Jutglà

Fiorentina: Terracciano; Dodô, Milenkoviċ, Martínez Quarta, Biraghi; Beltrán (Ranieri, 90), Arthur (Alfred Duncan, 70), Mandragora; González, Belotti (Nzola, 70), Kouamé