Olympiacos vs Fiorentina Europa Conference League final preview: Where to watch, kick-off time, possible line-ups

Olympiacos and Fiorentina meet in the UEFA Europa Conference League final in Athens on Wednesday 29 May.

Olympiacos vs Fiorentina at a glance When: Wednesday 29 May (21:00 CET kick-off)

Where: AEK Arena, Athens

What: UEFA Europa Conference League final

Where to watch Olympiacos vs Fiorentina on TV

Fans can find their local UEFA Europa Conference League broadcast partner(s) here.

What do you need to know?

Last season's runners-up Fiorentina take on an Olympiacos side in their first final and who are bidding to make history as Greece's first-ever senior European champions at the home of domestic rivals AEK Athens.

The Viola have been tipped from the start, and go into their sixth UEFA final on a club record 13-game unbeaten run in Europe. Vincenzo Italiano's charges, who have claimed late wins in each of their knockout ties, are determined to make up for last season's disappointment when they lost 2-1 to West Ham.

Olympiacos began the season in the UEFA Europa League, transferring across for the knockouts. Thrylos have had a difficult domestic campaign but, spearheaded by competition top scorer Ayoub El Kaabi and third permanent coach of the season José Luis Mendilibar, they are one game away from immortality.

Possible starting line-ups

Olympiacos: Tzolakis; Rodinei, Retsos, David Carmo, Quini; Hezze, Iborra, Chiquinho; Podence, El Kaabi, Fortounis

Fiorentina: Terracciano; Dodô, Milenkoviċ, Martínez Quarta, Biraghi; Beltrán, Arthur, Mandragora; González, Belotti, Kouamé

Olympiacos' road to the final: Every goal

Olympiacos

Form (all competitions, most recent first): LWWWDW﻿

Most recent result: PAOK 2-0 Olympiacos, 12/05, Greek Super League

Fiorentina

Form (all competitions, most recent first): WDLWWL

Most recent result: Fiorentina 2-1 Monza, 13/05, Italian Serie A

Expert predictions

Fiorentina's road to the final: Every goal

What the coaches say

José Luis Mendilibar, Olympiacos coach: "When I came to Olympiacos, I didn't expect we'd go so far in Europe. I was collecting info about the team. However, I slowly started believing that we could do well in the league and in Europe. It is a huge source of joy to come this far – for all of us who are trying every day on the pitch and, above all, for the fans of Olympiacos."

Vincenzo Italiano, Fiorentina coach: "Olympiacos are a strong, aggressive team; if they beat Villa home and away, that means they have real quality. Their centre-forward [El Kaabi] is scoring consistently, they can close up and counter very effectively. We are [basically] in their city, so you can imagine the atmosphere we will be stepping into.

"This is our second consecutive Conference League final, though. We want to make the most of the lessons we learned from last season's experience. This is a great opportunity to bring a trophy to Florence."