Olympiacos vs Fiorentina Europa Conference League final preview: Where to watch, kick-off time, possible line-ups
Wednesday, May 15, 2024
When is it? How can you watch it? What are the possible line-ups? All you need to know about the UEFA Europa Conference League final between Olympiacos and Fiorentina.
Olympiacos and Fiorentina meet in the UEFA Europa Conference League final in Athens on Wednesday 29 May.
Olympiacos vs Fiorentina at a glance
When: Wednesday 29 May (21:00 CET kick-off)
Where: AEK Arena, Athens
What: UEFA Europa Conference League final
How to follow: Build-up and live coverage here
Where to watch Olympiacos vs Fiorentina on TV
Fans can find their local UEFA Europa Conference League broadcast partner(s) here.
What do you need to know?
Last season's runners-up Fiorentina take on an Olympiacos side in their first final and who are bidding to make history as Greece's first-ever senior European champions at the home of domestic rivals AEK Athens.
The Viola have been tipped from the start, and go into their sixth UEFA final on a club record 13-game unbeaten run in Europe. Vincenzo Italiano's charges, who have claimed late wins in each of their knockout ties, are determined to make up for last season's disappointment when they lost 2-1 to West Ham.
Olympiacos began the season in the UEFA Europa League, transferring across for the knockouts. Thrylos have had a difficult domestic campaign but, spearheaded by competition top scorer Ayoub El Kaabi and third permanent coach of the season José Luis Mendilibar, they are one game away from immortality.
Possible starting line-ups
Olympiacos: Tzolakis; Rodinei, Retsos, David Carmo, Quini; Hezze, Iborra, Chiquinho; Podence, El Kaabi, Fortounis
Fiorentina: Terracciano; Dodô, Milenkoviċ, Martínez Quarta, Biraghi; Beltrán, Arthur, Mandragora; González, Belotti, Kouamé
Form guide
Olympiacos
Form (all competitions, most recent first): LWWWDW
Most recent result: PAOK 2-0 Olympiacos, 12/05, Greek Super League
Fiorentina
Form (all competitions, most recent first): WDLWWL
Most recent result: Fiorentina 2-1 Monza, 13/05, Italian Serie A
Expert predictions
To follow.
What the coaches say
José Luis Mendilibar, Olympiacos coach: "When I came to Olympiacos, I didn't expect we'd go so far in Europe. I was collecting info about the team. However, I slowly started believing that we could do well in the league and in Europe. It is a huge source of joy to come this far – for all of us who are trying every day on the pitch and, above all, for the fans of Olympiacos."
Vincenzo Italiano, Fiorentina coach: "Olympiacos are a strong, aggressive team; if they beat Villa home and away, that means they have real quality. Their centre-forward [El Kaabi] is scoring consistently, they can close up and counter very effectively. We are [basically] in their city, so you can imagine the atmosphere we will be stepping into.
"This is our second consecutive Conference League final, though. We want to make the most of the lessons we learned from last season's experience. This is a great opportunity to bring a trophy to Florence."
What do the Europa Conference League winners get?
Aside from an eye-catching trophy, the winners gain a place in the following season's Europa League group stage if they have not qualified for the Champions League via their domestic competition.