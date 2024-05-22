UEFA.com works better on other browsers
Leipzig and Istanbul awarded Conference League finals

Wednesday, May 22, 2024

Leipzig and Istanbul will stage the UEFA Conference League finals in 2026 and 2027, respectively.

The RB Arena in Leipzig will host the 2026 final
The RB Arena in Leipzig will host the 2026 final UEFA via Getty Images

The RB Arena in Leipzig, Germany, and Beşiktaş Park in Istanbul, Türkiye, have been appointed to host the UEFA Conference League finals in 2026 and 2027, respectively.

The UEFA Executive Committee confirmed the appointments at its meeting in Dublin, Ireland, ahead of Wednesday's UEFA Europa League final.

Upcoming Conference League finals

2024: AEK Arena, Athens
2025: Stadion Wrocław, Wrocław﻿
2026: RB Arena, Leipzig
2027: Beşiktaş Park, Istanbul

The RB Arena hosted five games at the 2006 FIFA World Cup and will also be the venue for four matches at UEFA EURO 2024, while Beşiktaş Park was the setting for the 2019 UEFA Super Cup and has also been awarded the 2026 Europa League final.

Istanbul's Beşiktaş Park will stage the 2027 Europa Conference League final
Istanbul's Beşiktaş Park will stage the 2027 Europa Conference League finalGetty Images

The 2025 Conference League final takes place at Stadion Wrocław in western Poland.

Other final hosts appointed

2026 UEFA Champions League: Puskás Aréna, Budapest
2026 UEFA Women's Champions League: Ullevaal Stadion, Oslo
2026 UEFA Europa League: Beşiktaş Park, Istanbul
2027 UEFA Europa League: Stadion Frankfurt, Frankfurt

