Leipzig and Istanbul awarded Conference League finals

The RB Arena in Leipzig, Germany, and Beşiktaş Park in Istanbul, Türkiye, have been appointed to host the UEFA Conference League finals in 2026 and 2027, respectively.

The UEFA Executive Committee confirmed the appointments at its meeting in Dublin, Ireland, ahead of Wednesday's UEFA Europa League final.

Upcoming Conference League finals 2024: AEK Arena, Athens

2025: Stadion Wrocław, Wrocław﻿

2026: RB Arena, Leipzig

2027: Beşiktaş Park, Istanbul

The RB Arena hosted five games at the 2006 FIFA World Cup and will also be the venue for four matches at UEFA EURO 2024, while Beşiktaş Park was the setting for the 2019 UEFA Super Cup and has also been awarded the 2026 Europa League final.

Istanbul's Beşiktaş Park will stage the 2027 Europa Conference League final Getty Images

The 2025 Conference League final takes place at Stadion Wrocław in western Poland.