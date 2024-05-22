Leipzig and Istanbul awarded Conference League finals
Wednesday, May 22, 2024
Article summary
Leipzig and Istanbul will stage the UEFA Conference League finals in 2026 and 2027, respectively.
Article top media content
Article body
The RB Arena in Leipzig, Germany, and Beşiktaş Park in Istanbul, Türkiye, have been appointed to host the UEFA Conference League finals in 2026 and 2027, respectively.
The UEFA Executive Committee confirmed the appointments at its meeting in Dublin, Ireland, ahead of Wednesday's UEFA Europa League final.
Upcoming Conference League finals
2024: AEK Arena, Athens
2025: Stadion Wrocław, Wrocław
2026: RB Arena, Leipzig
2027: Beşiktaş Park, Istanbul
The RB Arena hosted five games at the 2006 FIFA World Cup and will also be the venue for four matches at UEFA EURO 2024, while Beşiktaş Park was the setting for the 2019 UEFA Super Cup and has also been awarded the 2026 Europa League final.
The 2025 Conference League final takes place at Stadion Wrocław in western Poland.
Other final hosts appointed
2026 UEFA Champions League: Puskás Aréna, Budapest
2026 UEFA Women's Champions League: Ullevaal Stadion, Oslo
2026 UEFA Europa League: Beşiktaş Park, Istanbul
2027 UEFA Europa League: Stadion Frankfurt, Frankfurt