Club Brugge's Thiago named 2023/24 Europa Conference League Young Player of the Season

UEFA's Technical Observer Panel has named Club Brugge's Thiago as the 2023/24 UEFA Europa Conference League Young Player of the Season.

The 22-year-old Brazilian scored five goals in ten games as the Belgian side made it to the semi-finals, and also delivered an assist in his 758 minutes of Europa Conference League action.

Thiago's 2023/24 Europa Conference League stats Appearances: 10

Goals: 5

Assists: 1

A summer arrival from Bulgarian side Ludogorets, Thiago helped Club Brugge win this season's Belgian title, meaning he has won domestic leagues in all three of his senior campaigns in Europe. Premier League side Brentford announced in February that Thiago would join them this summer.