Olympiacos's Ayoub El Kaabi named 2023/24 Europa Conference League Player of the Season

UEFA's Technical Observer Panel has named Olympiacos's Ayoub El Kaabi as the 2023/24 UEFA Europa Conference League Player of the Season.

The 30-year-old had a superb campaign after the Greek side dropped down from the Europa League following the group stage, his 11 goals including the winner in the final. The Moroccan is the first player to score 11 in the knockout phase of any major UEFA men's club competition.

El Kaabi's 2023/24 Europa Conference League stats Appearances: 9

Goals: 11

Assists: 1

A summer arrival at Olympiacos, this was El Kaabi's first season in UEFA competition, as he told UEFA.com: "When I got the offer from Olympiacos, I saw it as a personal challenge. Olympiacos are a prestigious club always vying for domestic honours and involved in European competition. I had dreamed of playing in European competition."