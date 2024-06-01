UEFA.com works better on other browsers
2023/24 UEFA Europa Conference League Goal of the Season: El Kaabi strike tops Technical Observer selection

Saturday, June 1, 2024

UEFA's Technical Observer Panel has selected its top ten goals of the 2023/24 UEFA Europa Conference League season.

Conference League top ten goals of 2023/24

The top ten goals of the 2023/24 UEFA Europa Conference League campaign have been selected by UEFA's Technical Observer Panel, with Ayoub El Kaabi's finish against Maccabi Tel Aviv for Olympiacos named Goal of the Season.

Have your say

Fiorentina's Lucas Beltrán claimed the runner-up spot for his finish against Čukarički, while Fares Chaibi's strike against HJK for Frankfurt came third.

2023/24 Europa Conference League Goal of the Season

1 Ayoub El Kaabi (Maccabi Tel Aviv 1-6 Olympiacos) – Round of 16 second leg, 14/03/2024

2 Lucas Beltrán (Fiorentina 6-0 Čukarički) – Matchday 3, 26/10/2023

3 Fares Chaibi (HJK 0-1 Eintracht Frankfurt) – Matchday 4, 09/11/2023

4 Riccardo Sottil (Fiorentina 3-2 Club Brugge) – Semi-final first leg, 02/05/2024

5 Yvann Macon (Maccabi Tel Aviv 3-2 Breidablik) – Matchday 1, 21/09/2023

6 Albert Grønbæk (Ajax 2-2 Bodø/Glimt) – Knockout round play-off first leg, 15/02/2024

7 Andreas Skov Olsen (Club Brugge 3-0 Molde) – Round of 16 second leg, 14/03/2024

8 Jakub Piotrowski (Ludogorets 2-0 Fenerbahçe) – Matchday 4, 09/11/2023

9 Josué (Molde 3-2 Legia) – Knockout round play-off first leg, 15/02/2024

10 Blaž Kramer (Zrinjski 1-2 Legia) – Matchday 3, 26/10/2023

