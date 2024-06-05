El Kaabi tops fan vote for best goal of the 2023/24 UEFA Europa Conference League
Wednesday, June 5, 2024
Olympiacos's Ayoub El Kaabi has won the fan vote for goal of the 2023/24 UEFA Europa Conference League season.
Ayoub El Kaabi's spectacular effort during Olympiacos's incredible comeback against Maccabi Tel Aviv in the last 16 has been voted goal of the 2023/24 UEFA Europa Conference League in a fan poll.
The poll featured the top ten goals of the 2023/24 competition as selected by UEFA's Technical Observer panel, which were then put to a vote.
Fans' favourite goal of the 2023/24 Europa Conference League
1 Ayoub El Kaabi (Maccabi Tel Aviv 1-6 Olympiacos) – Round of 16 second leg, 14/03/2024 (1st in panel's list)
2 Fares Chaibi (HJK 0-1 Eintracht Frankfurt) – Matchday 4, 09/11/2023 (3rd in panel's list)
3 Andreas Skov Olsen (Club Brugge 3-0 Molde) – Round of 16 second leg, 14/03/2024 (7th in panel's list)