El Kaabi tops fan vote for best goal of the 2023/24 UEFA Europa Conference League

Wednesday, June 5, 2024

Olympiacos's Ayoub El Kaabi has won the fan vote for goal of the 2023/24 UEFA Europa Conference League season.

Olympiacos forward Ayoub El Kaabi
Olympiacos forward Ayoub El Kaabi UEFA via Getty Images

Ayoub El Kaabi's spectacular effort during Olympiacos's incredible comeback against Maccabi Tel Aviv in the last 16 has been voted goal of the 2023/24 UEFA Europa Conference League in a fan poll.

The poll featured the top ten goals of the 2023/24 competition as selected by UEFA's Technical Observer panel, which were then put to a vote.

Fans' favourite goal of the 2023/24 Europa Conference League

1 Ayoub El Kaabi (Maccabi Tel Aviv 1-6 Olympiacos) – Round of 16 second leg, 14/03/2024 (1st in panel's list)

2 Fares Chaibi (HJK 0-1 Eintracht Frankfurt) – Matchday 4, 09/11/2023 (3rd in panel's list)

3 Andreas Skov Olsen (Club Brugge 3-0 Molde) – Round of 16 second leg, 14/03/2024 (7th in panel's list)

