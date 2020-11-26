UEFA Europa League
Matches
Matches
Group
A
CSKA-Sofia
0
-
1
-
Young Boys
See more
Watch highlights
Group
B
Molde
0
-
3
-
Arsenal
See more
Watch highlights
Group
G
Braga
3
-
3
-
Leicester
See more
Watch highlights
Group
G
AEK
0
-
3
-
Zorya Luhansk
See more
Watch highlights
Group
H
Sparta Praha
4
-
1
-
Celtic
See more
Watch highlights
Group
H
LOSC
1
-
1
-
Milan
See more
Watch highlights
Group
I
M. Tel-Aviv
1
-
1
-
Villarreal
See more
Watch highlights
Group
I
Qarabağ
2
-
3
-
Sivasspor
See more
Watch highlights
Group
J
LASK
0
-
2
-
Antwerp
See more
Watch highlights
Group
K
Wolfsberg
0
-
3
-
Dinamo Zagreb
See more
Watch highlights
Group
K
CSKA Moskva
0
-
0
-
Feyenoord
See more
Watch highlights
Group
L
Liberec
0
-
2
-
Hoffenheim
See more
Watch highlights
Group
L
Gent
0
-
2
-
Crvena zvezda
See more
Watch highlights
Group
A
CFR Cluj
0
-
2
-
Roma
See more
Watch highlights
Group
B
Dundalk
1
-
3
-
Rapid Wien
See more
Watch highlights
Group
C
Leverkusen
4
-
1
-
H. Beer-Sheva
See more
Watch highlights
Group
C
Nice
1
-
3
-
Slavia Praha
See more
Watch highlights
Group
D
Standard Liège
2
-
1
-
Lech
See more
Watch highlights
Group
D
Rangers
2
-
2
-
Benfica
See more
Watch highlights
Group
E
PSV
3
-
2
-
PAOK
See more
Watch highlights
Group
E
Granada
2
-
1
-
Omonoia
See more
Watch highlights
Group
F
Napoli
2
-
0
-
Rijeka
See more
Watch highlights
Group
F
AZ Alkmaar
0
-
0
-
Real Sociedad
See more
Watch highlights
Group
J
Tottenham
4
-
0
-
Ludogorets
See more
Watch highlights
Close
- UEFA Europa League 2020/21
Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
-
London
2020/21,
Group stage
-
Group J
Tottenham
4
-
0
-
Ludogorets
Carlos Vinícius
16, 34
Winks
63
Moura
73
1
2
3
4
5
1
2
3
4
5
Highlights
Highlights available from midnight where you are
Menu
Overview
Line-ups
Squad lists
Statistics
Group
Match info
notitle
Top