Rangers-Antwerp UEFA Europa League 2020/21
Ibrox Stadium
-
Glasgow
2020/21,
Round of 32, 2nd leg
Rangers
5
-
2
-
Antwerp
Morelos
9
Patterson
46
Kent
55
Barišić
79 (p)
Itten
90+2 (p)
Refaelov
32
Lamkel Ze
57
1
2
3
4
5
1
2
3
4
5
