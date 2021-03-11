UEFA.com works better on other browsers
For the best possible experience, we recommend using
Chrome
,
Firefox
or
Microsoft Edge
.
UEFA Europa League
Matches
Matches
Slavia Praha
1
-
1
-
Rangers
See more
Watch highlights
Man. United
1
-
1
-
Milan
See more
Watch highlights
Dynamo Kyiv
0
-
2
-
Villarreal
See more
Watch highlights
Ajax
3
-
0
-
Young Boys
See more
Watch highlights
Granada
2
-
0
-
Molde
See more
Tottenham
2
-
0
-
Dinamo Zagreb
See more
Olympiacos
1
-
3
-
Arsenal
See more
Watch highlights
Roma
3
-
0
-
Shakhtar Donetsk
See more
Watch highlights
Close
Olympiacos-Arsenal UEFA Europa League 2020/21
Stadio Georgios Karaiskakis
-
Piraeus
2020/21,
Round of 16, 1st leg
Olympiacos
1
-
3
-
Arsenal
El-Arabi
58
Ødegaard
34
Gabriel
80
Elneny
85
1
2
3
4
5
1
2
3
4
5
Watch highlights
Highlights available from midnight where you are
Menu
Updates
Line-ups
Squad lists
Statistics
Match info
notitle
Top