Granada vs Manchester United Europa League preview: where to watch, team news, predictions

Granada face Manchester United in the UEFA Europa League quarter-final first leg on 8 April at 21:00 CET. This page will update with team news, quotes and expert analysis as kick-off approaches.

Where to watch the game on TV

Fans can find their local UEFA Europa League broadcast partner(s) here.

Form guide

Granada

Form: LLWWL

Next: Granada vs Villarreal, 03/04

Where they stand: 8th in Liga

Man. United vs Spanish opponents

Manchester United

Form: LWWDW

Next: United vs Brighton, 04/04

Where they stand: 2nd in Premier League

Possible line-ups

Highlights: Granada 2-0 Molde (2 mins)

Granada: Rui Silva; Victor Diaz, Domingos Duarte, Nehuén Pérez, Foulquier; Brice, Gonalons; Antonio Puertas, Soldado, Kenedy; Molina

Man. United: Henderson; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelöf, Maguire, Shaw; McTominay, Fred; Greenwood, Bruno Fernandes, James; Rashford

Expert predictions

To follow

View from the camps

Irwin reaction to United's Granada date

Diego Martínez, Granada coach: "As we cannot choose our opponents, all we can do is prepare as well as we can and enjoy a tie against a European great like Manchester United. As always, the objective is to be out best, to try to improve ourselves, and be as faithful as possible to our identity and our values, competing without nerves. Being here is already something unique."

Ole Gunnar Solskjær, United manager: "It's another difficult tie, of course. They’ve done well in the Liga and we know we're up against a team that will be technically very good and tactically very good. They beat [Solskjær’s old club] Molde so they must be very good!"