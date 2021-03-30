Granada vs Manchester United Europa League preview: where to watch, team news, predictions
Tuesday 30 March 2021
Article summary
Where to watch, team news and expert predictions for the quarter-final first leg.
Article top media content
Article body
Granada face Manchester United in the UEFA Europa League quarter-final first leg on 8 April at 21:00 CET. This page will update with team news, quotes and expert analysis as kick-off approaches.Granada vs United build-up
Where to watch the game on TV
Fans can find their local UEFA Europa League broadcast partner(s) here.
Form guide
Granada
Form: LLWWL
Next: Granada vs Villarreal, 03/04
Where they stand: 8th in Liga
Manchester United
Form: LWWDW
Next: United vs Brighton, 04/04
Where they stand: 2nd in Premier League
Possible line-ups
Granada: Rui Silva; Victor Diaz, Domingos Duarte, Nehuén Pérez, Foulquier; Brice, Gonalons; Antonio Puertas, Soldado, Kenedy; Molina
Man. United: Henderson; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelöf, Maguire, Shaw; McTominay, Fred; Greenwood, Bruno Fernandes, James; Rashford
Expert predictions
To follow
View from the camps
Diego Martínez, Granada coach: "As we cannot choose our opponents, all we can do is prepare as well as we can and enjoy a tie against a European great like Manchester United. As always, the objective is to be out best, to try to improve ourselves, and be as faithful as possible to our identity and our values, competing without nerves. Being here is already something unique."
Ole Gunnar Solskjær, United manager: "It's another difficult tie, of course. They’ve done well in the Liga and we know we're up against a team that will be technically very good and tactically very good. They beat [Solskjær’s old club] Molde so they must be very good!"