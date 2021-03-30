UEFA.com works better on other browsers
Granada-Man. United UEFA Europa League 2020/21

Estadio Municipal Nuevo Los Cármenes - Granada
Quarter-finals, 1st leg
Granada
-
-
Man. United
      Granada vs Manchester United Europa League preview: where to watch, team news, predictions

      Tuesday 30 March 2021

      Where to watch, team news and expert predictions for the quarter-final first leg.

      Manchester United beat another Spanish side Real Sociedad 4-0 in the last 32 Getty Images

      Granada face Manchester United in the UEFA Europa League quarter-final first leg on 8 April at 21:00 CET. This page will update with team news, quotes and expert analysis as kick-off approaches.

      Granada vs United build-up

      Where to watch the game on TV

      Fans can find their local UEFA Europa League broadcast partner(s) here.

      Form guide

      Granada
      Form: LLWWL
      Next: Granada vs Villarreal, 03/04
      Where they stand: 8th in Liga

      Man. United vs Spanish opponents
      Manchester United
      Form: LWWDW
      Next: United vs Brighton, 04/04
      Where they stand: 2nd in Premier League

      Possible line-ups

      Highlights: Granada 2-0 Molde (2 mins)
      Granada: Rui Silva; Victor Diaz, Domingos Duarte, Nehuén Pérez, Foulquier; Brice, Gonalons; Antonio Puertas, Soldado, Kenedy; Molina

      Man. United: Henderson; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelöf, Maguire, Shaw; McTominay, Fred; Greenwood, Bruno Fernandes, James; Rashford

      Expert predictions

      To follow

      View from the camps

      Irwin reaction to United's Granada date
      Diego Martínez, Granada coach: "As we cannot choose our opponents, all we can do is prepare as well as we can and enjoy a tie against a European great like Manchester United. As always, the objective is to be out best, to try to improve ourselves, and be as faithful as possible to our identity and our values, competing without nerves. Being here is already something unique."

      Ole Gunnar Solskjær, United manager: "It's another difficult tie, of course. They’ve done well in the Liga and we know we're up against a team that will be technically very good and tactically very good. They beat [Solskjær’s old club] Molde so they must be very good!"

      © 1998-2021 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Tuesday 30 March 2021

