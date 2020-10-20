Where to watch the UEFA Europa League
Tuesday 20 October 2020
Article summary
Find out where to watch the 2020/21 Europa League wherever you are.
Article top media content
Article body
The full drama of the UEFA Europa League is available to watch across Europe and throughout the world thanks to UEFA's official broadcast partners.
A wide variety of viewing options are available to fans as broadcast packages include both live and delayed matches as well as comprehensive highlights and digital coverage.
Fans can find their local UEFA Europa League broadcaster(s) below.
Where to watch the final: broadcast partners
Europe
Albania: RTSH, Digitalb
Andorra: RMC Sports
Armenia: Shant TV
Austria: DAZN, Puls 4
Azerbaijan: Saran, AzTV, CBC Sport
Belarus: Belarus TV
Belgium: BeTV, RTBF, VRT
Bosnia and Herzegovina: Arena Sport, Nova BH
Bulgaria: BNT
Croatia: Arena Sport, MaxTV Go
Cyprus: CYTA
Czech Republic: Česká Televize
Denmark: Discovery Networks Denmark
Estonia: TV3 Sport
Finland: MTV
France: RMC Sport, Mediapro (also Monaco and DROM-COM & POM territories)
Georgia: Silknet
Germany: DAZN, RTL
Greece: COSMOTE TV
Hungary: Sport1
Iceland: Stöð 2 Sport (vodaphone)
Israel: Charlton
Italy: Sky Italia (also Vatican City)
Kazakhstan: QazSport
Kosovo: Kujtesa
Latvia: TV3 Sport
Lithuania: TV3 Sport
Luxembourg: DAZN, RMC Sports
Malta: PBS, Melita
Moldova: GMG Moldova (Canal 5)
Montenegro: Arena Sport, Sportklub
Netherlands: RTL, Fox Sports
Norway: TV2
North Macedonia: Arena Sport
Poland: Polsat
Portugal: SIC, Sport TV
Republic of Ireland: Virgin Media
Romania: DigiSport, Look TV, Telekom Romania
Russia: Match TV
San Marino: Sky Italia
Serbia: RTS, Arena Sport
Slovakia: RTV Slovakia
Slovenia: RTV Slovenia
Spain: Telefonica
Sweden: Discovery Networks Sweden
Switzerland: blue+, SRG
Turkey: beIN Sport
Ukraine: MGU, Volia TV
United Kingdom: BT Sport (also Channel Islands, Isle of Man, Republic of Ireland)
Africa & Middle East
Nigeria: StarTimes
Pan-Africa: Canal+ Afrique, StarTimes
South Africa: SuperSport
MENA: beIN Sports
Americas
Brazil: Fox Sports
Canada: DAZN
Caribbean: Flow Sports, SportsMax
Central America: Fox Sports, ESPN
El Salvador: Canal 4 TV
Haiti: Canal+
Latin America (ex. Brazil): Fox Sports, ESPN
Suriname: Telesur
United States: CBS, TUDN Deportes
Asia & Pacific
Australia: Optus Sport
Brunei: beIN Sports
Cambodia: beIN Sports Connect
PR China: PP Sport
Hong Kong: beIN Sports, iCable, PCCW, TVB
India: Sony Ten
Indian Sub-Continent: Sony Ten
Indonesia: SCTV
Japan: UEFA.tv
Korea Republic: SPO TV
Laos: beIN Sports Connect
Macau: TDM
Malaysia: beIN Sports
Mongolia: Eclat, SPS
Myanmar: S Media
New Zealand: Sky New Zealand
Pacific Islands: Digicel
Philippines: beIN Sports Connect
Singapore: beIN Sports
Taiwan: Elta TV
Tajikistan: Saran, Varzish
Turkmenistan: Saran, Turkmenistan Sport
Thailand: beIN Sports
Vietnam: VSTV (K+)
Sport 24 hold the rights for in-flight and in-ship broadcasts
Any updates will be reflected in the tables and in the document during the course of the season.