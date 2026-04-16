Aston Villa vs Nott'm Forest

Chelsea 1-3 Nottingham Forest (04/05, English Premier League)Taiwo Awoniyi struck either side of Igor Jesus\u0027 spot kick as Forest moved six points clear of the Premier League relegation zone. V\u00EDtor Pereira made eight changes to the side that beat Villa at home, two enforced as Ola Aina and Ibrahim Sangar\u00E9 are carrying knocks. Forest nevertheless eased to an impressive win that stretches their unbeaten sequence to ten games in all competitions, their best run as a top-flight side in over 30 years.