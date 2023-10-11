What to look out for on UEFA Europa League Matchday 3

Newcomers Brighton take on European royalty Ajax, four teams with perfect records face off and Olympiacos meet West Ham for the first time since 1965 in the UEFA Europa League.

Thursday 26 October

Group A: Olympiacos vs West Ham (18:45), TSC vs Freiburg (18:45)

Group B: Marseille vs AEK Athens (18:45), Brighton vs Ajax (18:45)

Group C: Sparta Praha vs Rangers (18:45), Aris Limassol vs Real Betis (18:45)

Group D: Sturm Graz vs Atalanta (18:45), Raków Czestochowa vs Sporting CP (18:45)

Group E: Liverpool vs Toulouse (21:00), Union SG vs LASK (21:00)

Group F: Villarreal vs Maccabi Haifa (21:00), Panathinaikos vs Rennes (21:00)

Group G: Roma vs Slavia Praha (21:00), Sheriff Tiraspol vs Servette (21:00)

Group H: Molde vs Häcken (18:45), Leverkusen vs Qarabağ (21:00)

How qualifying for the knockouts works The eight group winners automatically go through to the last 16. Additional knockout round play-offs will then be played before the round of 16, pitching the eight group runners-up against the third-ranked teams from the UEFA Champions League groups. The Europa League third-place sides switch to the UEFA Europa Conference League knockout round play-offs.

What to look out for

Group B's crucial contest

European newcomers take on one of the most prestigious names in world football as Brighton host Ajax in Group B. It is certainly an attractive match on paper, and with both sides without a win so far they will be desperate for a victory to boost their chances of progressing to the knockout stages.

"We can play better, we need to play better and believe in ourselves," Brighton coach Roberto De Zerbi said after his side had fought back for a 2-2 draw at Marseille on Matchday 2. Following Ajax's 1-1 draw with AEK Athens their coach Maurice Steijn said: "You can see progress in what we are doing. What I mainly see is that a team is emerging." This one could be a cracker.

Highlights: Marseille 2-2 Brighton

Perfect records on the line

Seven teams have won both their Europa League group stage matches so far, and four of them will face off on Matchday 3, with Roma hosting Slavia Praha in Group G and Leverkusen facing Qarabağ in Group H.

All the sides know that a third victory will put them within touching distance of the knockout stage, so there will be a big motivation to continue their flawless form. As Slavia coach Jindřich Trpišovský stressed: "It's been a dream start. Before the two matches against Roma we are in a good position, but we still have work to do to progress."

Highlights: Slavia Praha 6-0 Sheriff

Olympiacos and West Ham meet again

It has been 58 years since the only previous meetings between Olympiacos and West Ham, the Londoners winning a European Cup Winners' Cup second round tie 6-2 on aggregate in 1965 before eventually losing in the semi-final to Borussia Dortmund.

The two teams will renew acquaintances in Athens in Group A, with Olympiacos on one point from two matches and the Hammers top after beating TSC Bačka Topola and Freiburg. Their manager David Moyes previously faced the Greek team when in charge of Manchester United, coming from 2-0 down after the first leg of a Champions League round of 16 tie in the 2013/14 season to progress thanks to a Robin van Persie hat-trick at Old Trafford. Moyes will hope for a better performance at the Georgios Karaiskakis Stadium this time around.

Highlights: Freiburg 1-2 West Ham

When are the remaining Europa League group stage games? Matchday 4: 9 November 2023

Matchday 5: 30 November 2023

Matchday 6: 14 December 2023

Further ahead

• Group C is wide open, with all four teams currently on three points, so Matchday 4 could be a crucial one when Rangers and Real Betis host Sparta Praha and Aris Limassol respectively.

• Liverpool will return to Toulouse for the second time in their history in Group E. The teams previously faced each other in a Champions League third qualifying round tie in the 2007/08 season. Andriy Voronin scored the only goal of the game in the first leg in France before the Reds won the second leg 4-0 at Anfield.

• Servette are still looking for their first home European group stage victory, and will get another chance to do so when they host Sheriff in Group G.

Where is the 2024 UEFA Europa League final being played? The 2023/24 UEFA Europa League season will conclude at Dublin Arena in the Republic of Ireland on 22 May 2024. With a capacity in excess of 50,000, Dublin Arena is the home of the Republic of Ireland's national football and Ireland's rugby union team. First opened in 2010, the stadium will be staging its second UEFA Europa League decider, having been the venue for the all-Portuguese final of 2011 between Porto and Braga, when Radamel Falcao scored the only goal as the Dragons took the trophy.

