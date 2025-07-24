Europa League qualifying: Fixtures, dates, results, how it works

Thirteen teams qualify directly for the league phase of the 2025/26 UEFA Europa League, with 11 transferring from the UEFA Champions League. The final 12 spots come through qualifying.

There is a first, second and third qualifying round, then the play-offs. The round at which teams enter is based on their association club coefficient rankings.

We explain how qualifying works and keep track of all the draws, fixtures and results.

When are the qualifying rounds and play-offs? First qualifying round: 10 & 17 July 2025 (Draw: 17 June)

Second qualifying round: 24 & 31 July 2025 (Draw: 18 June)

Third qualifying round: 7 & 14 August 2025 (Draw: 21 July)

Play-offs: 21 & 28 August 2025 (Draw: 4 August)

First qualifying round

Teams involved

16 (enter in this round)

First legs: 10 July 2025

Shakhtar Donetsk 6-0 Ilves Tampere

Sheriff Tiraspol 4-0 Prishtina

Spartak Trnava 0-1 Häcken

Sabah 2-3 Celje

Legia Warszawa 1-0 Aktobe

Levski Sofia 0-0 Hapoel Beer-Sheva

AEK Larnaca 1-0 Partizan

Paksi 0-0 CFR Cluj

Second legs: 17 July 2025

Ilves Tampere 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk (agg: 0-6)

Prishtina 2-1 Sheriff Tiraspol (agg: 2-5)

Häcken 2-2 Spartak Trnava (agg: 3-2)

Celje 3-3 Sabah (agg: 6-5)

Aktobe 0-1 Legia Warszawa (agg: 0-2)

Hapoel Beer-Sheva 1-1 Levski Sofia (agg: 1-1, Levski won 3-1 on pens)

Partizan 2-1 AEK Larnaca (agg: 2-2, AEK Larnaca won 6-5 on pens)

CFR Cluj 3-0 Paksi (agg: 3-0)

How does it work?

• The winners of each tie advance to the second qualifying round.

• Defeated sides switch to the UEFA Conference League second qualifying round Main Path).

Second qualifying round

Teams involved

16 (eight enter in this round, eight winners from the first qualifying round)

First legs: 24 July 2025

Lugano 0-0 CFR Cluj

Celje 1-1 AEK Larnaca

Levski Sofia 0-0 Braga

Baník Ostrava 2-2 Legia Warszawa

Anderlecht 1-0 Häcken

Sheriff Tiraspol 1-3 Utrecht

Midtjylland 1-1 Hibernian

Beşiktaş 2-4 Shakhtar Donetsk

Second legs: 31 July 2025

CFR Cluj vs Lugano

AEK Larnaca vs Celje

Braga vs Levski Sofia

Legia Warszawa vs Baník Ostrava

Häcken vs Anderlecht

Utrecht vs Sheriff Tiraspol

Hibernian vs Midtjylland

Shakhtar Donetsk vs Beşiktaş

How does it work?

• The winners of each tie advance to the third qualifying round Main Path.

• Defeated sides switch to the UEFA Conference League third qualifying round Main Path.

Third qualifying round

Teams involved

Champions Path: 12 (defeated sides from the UEFA Champions League second qualifying round Champions Path)

Main Path: 14 (three enter in this round, eight winners from the second qualifying round, three defeated sides from the UEFA Champions League second qualifying round Main Path)

First legs: 7 August 2025

Champions Path

Lincoln Red Imps/Crvena Zvezda vs Noah/Ferencváros

Rijeka/Ludogorets vs Shelbourne/Qarabağ

RFS/Malmö vs KuPS Kuopio/Kairat Almaty

Hamrun Spartans/Dynamo Kyiv vs Pafos/Maccabi Tel-Aviv

Slovan Bratislava/Zrinjski vs Lech Poznań/Breidablik

Shkëndija/FCSB vs Copenhagen/Drita

Main Path

Celje/AEK Larnaca vs Baník Ostrava/Legia Warszawa

Fredrikstad vs Midtjylland/Hibernian

Lugano/CFR Cluj vs Levski Sofia/Braga

PAOK vs Wolfsberger

Viktoria Plzeň/Servette vs Sheriff Tiraspol/Utrecht

Anderlecht/Häcken vs Brann/Salzburg

Rangers/Panathinaikos vs Beşiktaş/Shakhtar Donetsk

Second legs: 14 August 2025

Champions Path

Noah/Ferencváros vs Lincoln Red Imps/Crvena Zvezda

Shelbourne/Qarabağ vs Rijeka/Ludogorets

KuPS Kuopio/Kairat Almaty vs RFS/Malmö

Pafos/Maccabi Tel-Aviv vs Hamrun Spartans/Dynamo Kyiv

Lech Poznań/Breidablik vs Slovan Bratislava/Zrinjski

Copenhagen/Drita vs Shkëndija/FCSB

Main Path

Baník Ostrava/Legia Warszawa vs Celje/AEK Larnaca

Midtjylland/Hibernian vs Fredrikstad

Levski Sofia/Braga vs Lugano/CFR Cluj

Wolfsberger vs PAOK

Sheriff Tiraspol/Utrecht vs Viktoria Plzeň/Servette

Brann/Salzburg vs Anderlecht/Häcken

Beşiktaş/Shakhtar Donetsk vs Rangers/Panathinaikos

How does it work?

• The winners of each tie advance to the play-off round of their respective path.

• Defeated sides in the Champions Path switch to the UEFA Conference League play-off round.

• Defeated sides in the Main Path switch to the league phase of the UEFA Conference League.

Play-off round

Teams involved

24 (five enter in this round, 13 winners from the third qualifying round, six defeated sides from the UEFA Champions League third qualifying round)

Dates

Draw: 4 August 2025

First legs: 23 August 2025

Second legs: 28 August 2025

How does it work?

• The winners of each tie advance to the league phase.

• All defeated sides switch to the league phase of the UEFA Conference League.