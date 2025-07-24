Europa League qualifying: Fixtures, dates, results, how it works
Thursday, July 24, 2025
UEFA Europa League qualifying for the 2025/26 season started on 10 July and concludes on 28 August – keep track of the games and format here.
Thirteen teams qualify directly for the league phase of the 2025/26 UEFA Europa League, with 11 transferring from the UEFA Champions League. The final 12 spots come through qualifying.
There is a first, second and third qualifying round, then the play-offs. The round at which teams enter is based on their association club coefficient rankings.
We explain how qualifying works and keep track of all the draws, fixtures and results.
When are the qualifying rounds and play-offs?
First qualifying round: 10 & 17 July 2025 (Draw: 17 June)
Second qualifying round: 24 & 31 July 2025 (Draw: 18 June)
Third qualifying round: 7 & 14 August 2025 (Draw: 21 July)
Play-offs: 21 & 28 August 2025 (Draw: 4 August)
First qualifying round
Teams involved
16 (enter in this round)
First legs: 10 July 2025
Shakhtar Donetsk 6-0 Ilves Tampere
Sheriff Tiraspol 4-0 Prishtina
Spartak Trnava 0-1 Häcken
Sabah 2-3 Celje
Legia Warszawa 1-0 Aktobe
Levski Sofia 0-0 Hapoel Beer-Sheva
AEK Larnaca 1-0 Partizan
Paksi 0-0 CFR Cluj
Second legs: 17 July 2025
Ilves Tampere 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk (agg: 0-6)
Prishtina 2-1 Sheriff Tiraspol (agg: 2-5)
Häcken 2-2 Spartak Trnava (agg: 3-2)
Celje 3-3 Sabah (agg: 6-5)
Aktobe 0-1 Legia Warszawa (agg: 0-2)
Hapoel Beer-Sheva 1-1 Levski Sofia (agg: 1-1, Levski won 3-1 on pens)
Partizan 2-1 AEK Larnaca (agg: 2-2, AEK Larnaca won 6-5 on pens)
CFR Cluj 3-0 Paksi (agg: 3-0)
How does it work?
• The winners of each tie advance to the second qualifying round.
• Defeated sides switch to the UEFA Conference League second qualifying round Main Path).
Second qualifying round
Teams involved
16 (eight enter in this round, eight winners from the first qualifying round)
First legs: 24 July 2025
Lugano 0-0 CFR Cluj
Celje 1-1 AEK Larnaca
Levski Sofia 0-0 Braga
Baník Ostrava 2-2 Legia Warszawa
Anderlecht 1-0 Häcken
Sheriff Tiraspol 1-3 Utrecht
Midtjylland 1-1 Hibernian
Beşiktaş 2-4 Shakhtar Donetsk
Second legs: 31 July 2025
CFR Cluj vs Lugano
AEK Larnaca vs Celje
Braga vs Levski Sofia
Legia Warszawa vs Baník Ostrava
Häcken vs Anderlecht
Utrecht vs Sheriff Tiraspol
Hibernian vs Midtjylland
Shakhtar Donetsk vs Beşiktaş
How does it work?
• The winners of each tie advance to the third qualifying round Main Path.
• Defeated sides switch to the UEFA Conference League third qualifying round Main Path.
Third qualifying round
Teams involved
Champions Path: 12 (defeated sides from the UEFA Champions League second qualifying round Champions Path)
Main Path: 14 (three enter in this round, eight winners from the second qualifying round, three defeated sides from the UEFA Champions League second qualifying round Main Path)
First legs: 7 August 2025
Champions Path
Lincoln Red Imps/Crvena Zvezda vs Noah/Ferencváros
Rijeka/Ludogorets vs Shelbourne/Qarabağ
RFS/Malmö vs KuPS Kuopio/Kairat Almaty
Hamrun Spartans/Dynamo Kyiv vs Pafos/Maccabi Tel-Aviv
Slovan Bratislava/Zrinjski vs Lech Poznań/Breidablik
Shkëndija/FCSB vs Copenhagen/Drita
Main Path
Celje/AEK Larnaca vs Baník Ostrava/Legia Warszawa
Fredrikstad vs Midtjylland/Hibernian
Lugano/CFR Cluj vs Levski Sofia/Braga
PAOK vs Wolfsberger
Viktoria Plzeň/Servette vs Sheriff Tiraspol/Utrecht
Anderlecht/Häcken vs Brann/Salzburg
Rangers/Panathinaikos vs Beşiktaş/Shakhtar Donetsk
Second legs: 14 August 2025
Champions Path
Noah/Ferencváros vs Lincoln Red Imps/Crvena Zvezda
Shelbourne/Qarabağ vs Rijeka/Ludogorets
KuPS Kuopio/Kairat Almaty vs RFS/Malmö
Pafos/Maccabi Tel-Aviv vs Hamrun Spartans/Dynamo Kyiv
Lech Poznań/Breidablik vs Slovan Bratislava/Zrinjski
Copenhagen/Drita vs Shkëndija/FCSB
Main Path
Baník Ostrava/Legia Warszawa vs Celje/AEK Larnaca
Midtjylland/Hibernian vs Fredrikstad
Levski Sofia/Braga vs Lugano/CFR Cluj
Wolfsberger vs PAOK
Sheriff Tiraspol/Utrecht vs Viktoria Plzeň/Servette
Brann/Salzburg vs Anderlecht/Häcken
Beşiktaş/Shakhtar Donetsk vs Rangers/Panathinaikos
How does it work?
• The winners of each tie advance to the play-off round of their respective path.
• Defeated sides in the Champions Path switch to the UEFA Conference League play-off round.
• Defeated sides in the Main Path switch to the league phase of the UEFA Conference League.
Play-off round
Teams involved
24 (five enter in this round, 13 winners from the third qualifying round, six defeated sides from the UEFA Champions League third qualifying round)
Dates
Draw: 4 August 2025
First legs: 23 August 2025
Second legs: 28 August 2025
How does it work?
• The winners of each tie advance to the league phase.
• All defeated sides switch to the league phase of the UEFA Conference League.
League phase draw
The league phase draw for the 2025/26 Europa League takes place at the Grimaldi Forum, Monaco, on Friday 29 August.
The draw will feature 36 teams, including the 12 teams that come through Europa league qualifying.