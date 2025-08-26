2025/26 Europa League: Teams, dates, draws, format, final
Tuesday, August 26, 2025
All you need to know about the 55th season of the club competition.
The 2025/26 campaign brings the 55th edition of this European club competition, and the 17th since it was renamed from the UEFA Cup to the UEFA Europa League. After a successful debut, the second season under the new format kicked off on 10 July and runs until the final in Istanbul on 20 May 2026.
Please note that dates are subject to change.
How does 2025/26 Europa League qualifying work?
Thirteen teams qualify directly for the Europa League league phase, with a further 12 sides securing their places through qualifying, culminating in August's play-off round. The 36-team line-up is completed by 11 losing teams transferring from the Champions League third qualifying round and play-offs.
The stage at which teams enter qualifying is based on their association club coefficient rankings. All ties are played over two legs.
When are the 2025/26 Europa League qualifiers?
First qualifying round: 10 & 17 July 2025
Second qualifying round: 24 & 31 July 2025
Third qualifying round: 7 & 14 August 2025
Play-offs: 21 & 28 August 2025
Which teams are in the league phase of the 2025/26 Europa League?
England: Aston Villa, Nottingham Forest
Italy: Bologna, Roma
Spain: Real Betis, Celta
Germany: Stuttgart, Freiburg
France: Lille, Lyon, Nice*
Netherlands: Feyenoord*, Go Ahead Eagles
Portugal: Porto
Czechia: Viktoria Plzeň*
Scotland: Celtic*
Austria: RB Salzburg*, Sturm Graz*
Serbia: Crvena Zvezda*
Croatia: GNK Dinamo
*Transferred from Champions League third qualifying round or play-offs
The list above is provisional, based purely on sporting performance and does not account for any potential disciplinary or licensing matters. Therefore, the above is still pending final admittance of clubs to the relevant competitions. All Russian teams are suspended from participation in UEFA competitions until further notice.
When are the league phase matches in the 2025/26 Europa League?
Matchday 1: 24 & 25 September 2025
Matchday 2: 2 October 2025
Matchday 3: 23 October 2025
Matchday 4: 6 November 2025
Matchday 5: 27 November 2025
Matchday 6: 11 December 2025
Matchday 7: 22 January 2026
Matchday 8: 29 January 2026
When are the 2025/26 Europa League knockout phase matches?
Knockout phase play-offs: 19 & 26 February 2026
Round of 16: 12 & 19 March 2026
Quarter-finals: 9 & 16 April 2026
Semi-finals: 30 April & 7 May 2026
Final: 20 May 2026 (Istanbul)
When are the 2025/26 Europa League draws?
First qualifying round: 17 June 2025
Second qualifying round: 18 June 2025
Third qualifying round: 21 July 2025
Play-offs: 4 August 2025
League phase: 29 August 2025
Knockout phase play-offs: 30 January 2026
Round of 16, quarter-final, semi-final, and final: 27 February 2026
When and where is the Europa League final in 2026?
The 2025/26 Europa League final will be staged at Beşiktaş Park in Istanbul, Türki̇ye, on Wednesday 20 May 2026. The stadium hosted the 2019 UEFA Super Cup between UEFA Champions League victors Liverpool and Europa League champions Chelsea, which the Merseyside club won on penalties.
As well as the Europa League trophy, the 2025/26 winners also gain a place in the league phase of the 2026/27 Champions League if they have not qualified via their domestic competition.
The UEFA Europa League trophy is, at 15kg, the heaviest piece of UEFA silverware.
The 2025/26 winners also gain a place in the league phase of the 2026/27 UEFA Champions League, if they have not qualified via their domestic competition, and the opportunity to play against the winners of the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League winners in the 2027 UEFA Super Cup.