UEFA Europa League semi-final ties

Monday 29 April 2019

Get the lowdown on the last-four ties: previous meetings, pedigree, familiar faces.

©UEFA.com

Semi-final ties

Arsenal (ENG) v Valencia (ESP)
Eintracht Frankfurt (GER) v Chelsea (ENG)

The first legs take place on Thursday, with the returns seven days later.

Arsenal v Valencia

Valencia celebrate with the trophy in 1980
Valencia celebrate with the trophy in 1980©Getty Images

Previous meetings
14/05/1980 Valencia 0-0 Arsenal (aet, Valencia win 5-4 on pens)
European Cup Winners' Cup final

  • With the final in Brussels still goalless after extra time, Arsenal's Liam Brady and Graham Rix missed from the spot to hand Valencia their first European trophy.
John Carew and Thierry Henry in 2003
John Carew and Thierry Henry in 2003©Getty Images

04/04/2001 Arsenal 2-1 Valencia (Henry 58, Parlour 59; Ayala 40)
17/04/2001 Valencia 1-0 Arsenal (Carew 75)
UEFA Champions League quarter-finals

  • Roberto Ayala's first-leg opener at Highbury proved crucial as Valencia reached the semi-finals on away goals, John Carew heading in late on to settle the tie at Mestalla.

10/12/2002 Arsenal 0-0 Valencia
19/03/2003 Valencia 2-1 Arsenal (Carew 34 57; Henry 49)
UEFA Champions League second group stage

  • Valencia finished top of Group B to reach the quarter-finals and Arsenal missed out in third after a pair of tight games. The Gunners failed to make the most of Miguel Ángel Angulo's red card in the first match and were ultimately eliminated by old foe Carew.

Semi-final pedigree

  • Arsenal

L v Atlético (2017/18 UEL)
L v Manchester United (2008/09 UCL)
W v Villarreal (2005/06 UCL)
W v Lens (1999/2000 UCUP)
W v Sampdoria (1994/95 CWC)
W v Paris Saint-Germain (1993/94 CWC)
W v Juventus (1979/80 CWC)

  • Valencia

L v Sevilla (2013/14 UEL)
L v Atlético Madrid (2011/12 UEL)
W v Villarreal (2003/04 UCUP)
W v Leeds (2000/01 UCL)
W v Barcelona (1999/2000 UCL)
W v Nantes (1979/80 CWC)

Shkodran Mustafi with Valencia in 2015
Shkodran Mustafi with Valencia in 2015©AFP/Getty Images

Did you know?
Arsenal defender Shkodran Mustafi was a Valencia player from 2014 to 2016, making 81 outings. There are two former Gunners in the Spanish side's ranks: Francis Coquelin made 160 appearances for for the north London club between 2008 and 2018, while Gabriel was an Arsenal player between January 2015 and August 2017, playing 64 games. Then there's Unai Emery, who was Valencia coach for four seasons until 2012.

Frankfurt v Chelsea

The teams have never met in UEFA competition.

Semi-final pedigree

  • Frankfurt

W v Bayern (1979/80 UCUP)
L v West Ham (1975/76 CWC)
W v Rangers (1959/60 ECCC)

  • Chelsea

L v Atlético Madrid (2013/14 UCL)
W v Basel (2012/13 UEL)
W v Barcelona (2011/12 UCL)
L v Barcelona (2008/09 UCL)
W v Liverpool (2007/08 UCL)
L v Liverpool (2006/07 UCL)
L v Liverpool (2004/05 UCL)
L v Monaco (2003/04 UCL)
L v Mallorca (1998/99 CWC)
W v Vicenza (1997/98 CWC)
L v Real Zaragoza (1994/95 CWC)
W v Manchester City (1970/71 CWC)

Did you know?
This tie pits together the highest-scoring sides in this season's competition, 30-goal Chelsea against 28-goal Frankfurt.

© 1998-2019 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Tuesday 30 April 2019

Related Items

Meet the Europa League semi-finalists

LiveMeet the Europa League semi-finalists

Arsenal, Chelsea, Frankfurt and Valencia have made it to the last four; find out all about them.
UEFA Europa League: potential match-ups

LiveUEFA Europa League: potential match-ups

With the semi-finals looming, UEFA.com looks at each team's record against their last-four (and potential final) opponents.
Eintracht unseat Benfica, Arsenal ease through

LiveEintracht unseat Benfica, Arsenal ease through

Eintracht scraped through on away goals to join Arsenal, Chelsea and Valencia in the last four.
Meet the Europa League semi-finalists

LiveMeet the Europa League semi-finalists

Arsenal, Chelsea, Frankfurt and Valencia have made it to the last four; find out all about them.
Top