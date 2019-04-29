UEFA Europa League semi-final ties

Arsenal (ENG) v Valencia (ESP)

Eintracht Frankfurt (GER) v Chelsea (ENG)

The first legs take place on Thursday, with the returns seven days later.

Arsenal v Valencia

Valencia celebrate with the trophy in 1980 ©Getty Images

Previous meetings

14/05/1980 Valencia 0-0 Arsenal (aet, Valencia win 5-4 on pens)

European Cup Winners' Cup final

With the final in Brussels still goalless after extra time, Arsenal's Liam Brady and Graham Rix missed from the spot to hand Valencia their first European trophy.

John Carew and Thierry Henry in 2003 ©Getty Images

04/04/2001 Arsenal 2-1 Valencia (Henry 58, Parlour 59; Ayala 40)

17/04/2001 Valencia 1-0 Arsenal (Carew 75)

UEFA Champions League quarter-finals

Roberto Ayala's first-leg opener at Highbury proved crucial as Valencia reached the semi-finals on away goals, John Carew heading in late on to settle the tie at Mestalla.

10/12/2002 Arsenal 0-0 Valencia

19/03/2003 Valencia 2-1 Arsenal (Carew 34 57; Henry 49)

UEFA Champions League second group stage

Valencia finished top of Group B to reach the quarter-finals and Arsenal missed out in third after a pair of tight games. The Gunners failed to make the most of Miguel Ángel Angulo's red card in the first match and were ultimately eliminated by old foe Carew.

Semi-final pedigree

Arsenal

L v Atlético (2017/18 UEL)

L v Manchester United (2008/09 UCL)

W v Villarreal (2005/06 UCL)

W v Lens (1999/2000 UCUP)

W v Sampdoria (1994/95 CWC)

W v Paris Saint-Germain (1993/94 CWC)

W v Juventus (1979/80 CWC)

Valencia

L v Sevilla (2013/14 UEL)

L v Atlético Madrid (2011/12 UEL)

W v Villarreal (2003/04 UCUP)

W v Leeds (2000/01 UCL)

W v Barcelona (1999/2000 UCL)

W v Nantes (1979/80 CWC)

Shkodran Mustafi with Valencia in 2015 ©AFP/Getty Images

Did you know?

Arsenal defender Shkodran Mustafi was a Valencia player from 2014 to 2016, making 81 outings. There are two former Gunners in the Spanish side's ranks: Francis Coquelin made 160 appearances for for the north London club between 2008 and 2018, while Gabriel was an Arsenal player between January 2015 and August 2017, playing 64 games. Then there's Unai Emery, who was Valencia coach for four seasons until 2012.

Frankfurt v Chelsea

The teams have never met in UEFA competition.

Semi-final pedigree

Frankfurt

W v Bayern (1979/80 UCUP)

L v West Ham (1975/76 CWC)

W v Rangers (1959/60 ECCC)

Chelsea

L v Atlético Madrid (2013/14 UCL)

W v Basel (2012/13 UEL)

W v Barcelona (2011/12 UCL)

L v Barcelona (2008/09 UCL)

W v Liverpool (2007/08 UCL)

L v Liverpool (2006/07 UCL)

L v Liverpool (2004/05 UCL)

L v Monaco (2003/04 UCL)

L v Mallorca (1998/99 CWC)

W v Vicenza (1997/98 CWC)

L v Real Zaragoza (1994/95 CWC)

W v Manchester City (1970/71 CWC)

Did you know?

This tie pits together the highest-scoring sides in this season's competition, 30-goal Chelsea against 28-goal Frankfurt.