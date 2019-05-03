Europa League Team of the Week
Friday 3 May 2019
Arsenal's 3-1 victory against Valencia earned them five places in the semi-final first leg selection.
Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang are paired up front in this week's UEFA Europa League Team of the Week, just as they were in Arsenal's 3-1 win against Valencia.
They are among five Gunners players in this week's selection, Premier League rivals Chelsea supplying four men thanks to their industrious showing in their 1-1 draw at Eintracht Frankfurt.
Note: While the FedEx Performance Zone is a form tracker taking into account domestic and European games, the Team of the Week is based purely on form shown in the UEFA Europa League matchday in question.
Goalkeeper: Kevin Trapp (Frankfurt) – 2nd (+2 FedEx Performance Zone ranking)
Defender: Emerson Palmeiri (Chelsea) – 45th (+20)
Defender: Mouctar Diakhaby (Valencia) – 62nd (+45)
Defender: David Luiz (Chelsea) – 40th (+22)
Defender: Sead Kolašinac (Arsenal) – 16th (+21)
Midfielder: Ainsley Maitland-Niles (Arsenal) – 15th (+9)
Midfielder: Ruben Loftus-Cheek (Chelsea) – 28th (+11)
Midfielder: Granit Xhaka (Arsenal) – 14th (+19)
Midfielder: Pedro Rodríguez (Chelsea) – 8th (+4)
Forward: Alexandre Lacazette (Arsenal) – 13th (+69)
Forward: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Arsenal) – 3rd (+7)