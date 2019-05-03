Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang are paired up front in this week's UEFA Europa League Team of the Week, just as they were in Arsenal's 3-1 win against Valencia.

They are among five Gunners players in this week's selection, Premier League rivals Chelsea supplying four men thanks to their industrious showing in their 1-1 draw at Eintracht Frankfurt.

Note: While the FedEx Performance Zone is a form tracker taking into account domestic and European games, the Team of the Week is based purely on form shown in the UEFA Europa League matchday in question.

Goalkeeper: Kevin Trapp (Frankfurt) – 2nd (+2 FedEx Performance Zone ranking)

Defender: Emerson Palmeiri (Chelsea) – 45th (+20)

Defender: Mouctar Diakhaby (Valencia) – 62nd (+45)

Defender: David Luiz (Chelsea) – 40th (+22)

Defender: Sead Kolašinac (Arsenal) – 16th (+21)

Midfielder: Ainsley Maitland-Niles (Arsenal) – 15th (+9)

Midfielder: Ruben Loftus-Cheek (Chelsea) – 28th (+11)

Midfielder: Granit Xhaka (Arsenal) – 14th (+19)

Midfielder: Pedro Rodríguez (Chelsea) – 8th (+4)

Forward: Alexandre Lacazette (Arsenal) – 13th (+69)

Forward: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Arsenal) – 3rd (+7)