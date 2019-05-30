Top ten goals of the 2018/19 UEFA Europa League
Thursday 30 May 2019
The UEFA Technical Observers have named their top ten goals of the UEFA Europa League season. Watch them all now!
The UEFA Technical Observers have chosen the top ten goals of the UEFA Europa League season.
1 Ismaila Sarr (Rennes v Jablonec) – group stage matchday one, 20/09/2018
2 Pedro Rodriguez (Chelsea v Slavia Praha) – quarter-final second leg, 18/04/2019
3 David Faupala (Apollon Limassol v Lazio) – group stage matchday five, 29/11/2018
4 Tobias Heintz (Sarpsborg v Beşiktaş) – group stage matchday five, 29/11/2018
5 Ari (Krasnodar v Akhisar Belediyespor) – group stage matchday five, 29/11/2018
6 Munir El Haddadi (Slavia Praha v Sevilla) – round of 16 second leg, 14/03/2019
7 Tomike Okriashvili (Krasnodar v Sevilla) – group stage matchday two, 04/10/2018
8 Nani (Qarabağ v Sporting CP) – group stage matchday five, 29/11/2018
9 Jaromír Zmrhal (Slavia Praha v Bordeaux) – group stage matchday one, 20/09/2018
10 Roque Mesa (Sevilla v Akhisar Belediyespor) – group stage matchday three, 25/10/2018
UEFA Technical Observers in Baku
Milenko Ačimovič (Slovenia), Savvas Constantinou (Cyprus), Stefan Majewski (Poland), Jarmo Matikanen (Finland), Thomas Schaaf (Germany), Ghenadie Scurtul (Moldova)