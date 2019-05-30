Top ten goals of the 2018/19 UEFA Europa League

Thursday 30 May 2019

The UEFA Technical Observers have named their top ten goals of the UEFA Europa League season. Watch them all now!

Watch the best strikes of this season's competition, as chosen by an expert UEFA panel of technical observers.

The UEFA Technical Observers have chosen the top ten goals of the UEFA Europa League season.

ALL THIS SEASON'S HIGHLIGHTS

Top ten goals of 2018/19 UEFA Europa League

1 Ismaila Sarr (Rennes v Jablonec) – group stage matchday one, 20/09/2018

2 Pedro Rodriguez (Chelsea v Slavia Praha) – quarter-final second leg, 18/04/2019

3 David Faupala (Apollon Limassol v Lazio) – group stage matchday five, 29/11/2018

4 Tobias Heintz (Sarpsborg v Beşiktaş) – group stage matchday five, 29/11/2018

5 Ari (Krasnodar v Akhisar Belediyespor) – group stage matchday five, 29/11/2018

6 Munir El Haddadi (Slavia Praha v Sevilla) – round of 16 second leg, 14/03/2019

7 Tomike Okriashvili (Krasnodar v Sevilla) – group stage matchday two, 04/10/2018

8 Nani (Qarabağ v Sporting CP) – group stage matchday five, 29/11/2018

9 Jaromír Zmrhal (Slavia Praha v Bordeaux) – group stage matchday one, 20/09/2018

10 Roque Mesa (Sevilla v Akhisar Belediyespor) – group stage matchday three, 25/10/2018

UEFA Technical Observers in Baku
Milenko Ačimovič (Slovenia), Savvas Constantinou (Cyprus), Stefan Majewski (Poland), Jarmo Matikanen (Finland), Thomas Schaaf (Germany), Ghenadie Scurtul (Moldova)

© 1998-2019 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Thursday 30 May 2019

Related Items

UEFA Europa League Squad of the 2018/19 Season

LiveUEFA Europa League Squad of the 2018/19 Season

UEFA's Technical Observers select their 18-man squad from this season's UEFA Europa League including eight from Chelsea.
UEFA Europa League: 2018/19 season by numbers

LiveUEFA Europa League: 2018/19 season by numbers

New competition records, oddities and eyebrow-raisers – UEFA.com picks out the season's killer stats.
UEFA Europa League Squad of the 2018/19 Season

LiveUEFA Europa League Squad of the 2018/19 Season

UEFA's Technical Observers select their 18-man squad from this season's UEFA Europa League including eight from Chelsea.
Top