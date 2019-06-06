UEFA Europa League preliminary round draw: Tuesday 11 June

Who is involved in the draw?

There are 14 teams taking part in this season's UEFA Europa League preliminary round draw.

Seeded: La Fiorita (SMR), Progrès (LUX), Cliftonville (NIR), Europa (GIB), NSÍ (FRO), KÍ Klaksvík (FRO), Prishtina (KOS)

Unseeded: Sant Julià (AND), Engordany (AND), Tre Fiori (SMR), Barry Town (WAL), Cardiff MU (WAL), St Joseph's (GIB), Ballymena (NIR)

When and where is the draw?

The draw takes place at the House of European Football in Nyon, Switzerland. There ceremony begins at 13:00CET on Tuesday 11 June.

Draw details

Teams have been seeded based on the UEFA club coefficient rankings. Two pots will be prepared, with one drawn from each and placed into an empty bowl. The first team drawn will play at home in the first leg.

Teams from the same association cannot be drawn against each other.

When are the ties?

The first legs will take place on 27 June, with the returns scheduled for the following Thursday, 4 July.

Clubs' coefficients are determined EITHER by the sum of all points won in the previous five years OR by the association coefficient over the same period – WHICHEVER IS THE HIGHER.