Where to watch the 2017 UEFA Futsal Cup

The 2017 UEFA Futsal Cup, which takes place in Almaty from Friday to Sunday, will be screened by the following broadcasters:

Note: For other territories, matches will be streamed live on UEFA.com and UEFA.tv.

Europe:

Albania

Algeria

Andorra

Armenia

Austria

Azerbaijan

Belarus

Belgium

Bosnia and Herzegovina

Bulgaria

Croatia

Cyprus

Czech Republic

Denmark

Egypt

Estonia

Finland

France

FYR Macedonia

Georgia

Germany

Greece

Hungary

Iceland

Israel

Italy

Jordan

Kazakhstan

Kyrgyzstan

Kosovo

Latvia

Lebanon

Lithuania

Luxembourg

Libya

Liechtenstein

Malta

Moldova

Monaco

Montenegro

Morocco

Netherlands

Norway

Poland

Portugal

Republic of Ireland

Romania

Russia

San Marino

Serbia

Slovakia

Slovenia

Spain

Sweden

Switzerland

Syria

Tajikistan

Tunisia

Turkey

Turkmenistan

Ukraine

United Kingdom

Uzbekistan

Vatican State

Africa/Asia: beIN Sports (www.beinsports.com)

Algeria

Bahrain

Chad

Djibouti

Egypt

Iran

Iraq

Jordan

Kuwait

Lebanon

Libya

Mauritania

Morocco

Oman

Palestine

Qatar

Saudi Arabia

Somalia

South Sudan

Sudan

Syria

Tunisia

United Arab Emirates

Yemen

Brazil

Kazakhstan Republic TV & Radio Corporation (www.kazsporttv.kz)

Kazakhstan

Malaysia

RTP (www.rtp.pt - Sporting semi-final, third-place play-off and final)

Portugal