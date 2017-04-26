Where to watch the 2017 UEFA Futsal Cup
Wednesday 26 April 2017
The 2017 UEFA Futsal Cup – involving Inter FS, Kairat Almaty, Sporting CP and Ugra Yugorsk – kicks off on Friday. Find out how to watch the tournament where you live.
The 2017 UEFA Futsal Cup, which takes place in Almaty from Friday to Sunday, will be screened by the following broadcasters:
Note: For other territories, matches will be streamed live on UEFA.com and UEFA.tv.
Europe:
Eurosport (www.eurosport.com)
Albania
Algeria
Andorra
Armenia
Austria
Azerbaijan
Belarus
Belgium
Bosnia and Herzegovina
Bulgaria
Croatia
Cyprus
Czech Republic
Denmark
Egypt
Estonia
Finland
France
FYR Macedonia
Georgia
Germany
Greece
Hungary
Iceland
Israel
Italy
Jordan
Kazakhstan
Kyrgyzstan
Kosovo
Latvia
Lebanon
Lithuania
Luxembourg
Libya
Liechtenstein
Malta
Moldova
Monaco
Montenegro
Morocco
Netherlands
Norway
Poland
Portugal
Republic of Ireland
Romania
Russia
San Marino
Serbia
Slovakia
Slovenia
Spain
Sweden
Switzerland
Syria
Tajikistan
Tunisia
Turkey
Turkmenistan
Ukraine
United Kingdom
Uzbekistan
Vatican State
Africa/Asia: beIN Sports (www.beinsports.com)
Algeria
Bahrain
Chad
Djibouti
Egypt
Iran
Iraq
Jordan
Kuwait
Lebanon
Libya
Mauritania
Morocco
Oman
Palestine
Qatar
Saudi Arabia
Somalia
South Sudan
Sudan
Syria
Tunisia
United Arab Emirates
Yemen
Globosat (www.globosatplay.globo.com/globosat/)
Brazil
Kazakhstan Republic TV & Radio Corporation (www.kazsporttv.kz)
Kazakhstan
Astro (www.astro.com.my/)
Malaysia
RTP (www.rtp.pt - Sporting semi-final, third-place play-off and final)
Portugal