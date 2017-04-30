Effervescent Inter claim fourth UEFA Futsal Cup

WATCH HIGHLIGHTS

Inter FS ease to victory in Almaty to win their fourth UEFA Futsal Cup, two more than anyone else

Humberto does brilliantly to keep ball in play and slides across for Gadeia to score opener

Sporting push hard but go 2-0 down through Lolo after attack led by Ricardinho

After restart, Ricardinho fakes to drill free-kick then cuts back to Rafael to make it 3-0

Another clever free-kick move follows as Ortiz touches back for the advancing Mario Rivillos to get the fourth

Sporting deploy flying goalkeeper and Rivillos scores from distance

Ricardinho adds two more from own half into empty net

Inter become first team to score seven in a UEFA Futsal Cup final match



Ortiz and Jesús Herrero win second titles with Inter after 2009 triumph



Ricardinho adds to title won with Benfica against Inter in 2010

Sporting fall to second final defeat having also lost in Almaty at this stage in 2011

Man of the match: Ricardinho

Analysis

Sporting started in the same attacking manner that allowed them to knock out holders Ugra Yugorsk on Friday, but Inter had too much quality and experience to meet the same fate. From 1-0 up they controlled the game as we have seen in so many UEFA competitions from Spanish sides, soaking up pressure comfortably and countering at will. Naturally Ricardinho played his part against his Portuguese countrymen, while the two clever free-kicks early in the second half that sealed Sporting's fate were masterfully executed.

Reaction

Ricardinho, man of the match

I feel amazing after winning this cup again seven years on. One time with Benfica in Lisbon and now Inter. I feel amazing, the team worked very well today. We did our best in both matches, so I think we deserve this title.

In the last seven years Inter just played one final. The club needs to be at the top in Europe again. Last year, we could not win this trophy at home, but this evening with the 7-0 we showed we are the best.

Jesús Velasco, Inter coach

I guess the result says it all. We knew Sporting would press hard, but we came prepared. After the match against Kairat we worked on our mistakes and today we were very good in the final. The players did a great job and I am especially satisfied with how we defended the 5 v 4 situation.

This victory is the most important in my career so far; it's a dream come true. Last year were were in the final but lost against Ugra. This time finally we have managed to win the UEFA Futsal Cup.

Nuno Dias, Sporting coach

I would like to congratulate our opponents as they deserved their win. I don't think we played worse than on Friday, but it was clearly not our day. We could not convert our chances, while Inter were able to capitalise on our mistakes. That's the nature of futsal.

