How the UEFA Futsal Cup was won

1 Inter FS (ESP) – 7-0 final win earns a fourth title, two more than anyone else

2 Sporting CP (POR) – a second final and, like 2011 in Almaty, a defeat

3 Kairat Almaty (KAZ) – hosts finish in the medals for the fifth time in nine years

4 Ugra Yugorsk (RUS) – holders could not match debut triumph from last season



Finals: Ricardinho (Inter) 4

Overall tournament: Alen Fetić (Brezje Maribor), Bolinha (Araz Naxçivan), Nene (APOEL), Rami Tirkkonen (Sievi), Denis Totošković (Brezje Maribor) 9

• Inter end seven-year wait for fourth title as they win decider by a record margin, becoming first team to score seven in a UEFA Futsal Cup final match

• Inter have now won a record fourth title and are now one ahead of FC Dynamo in reaching seven finals

• Second title for Inter 2009 veterans Ortiz and Jesús Herrero, and also for Ricardinho, a 2010 winner with Benfica

• Sporting reached their second final; their first in 2011 was also in Almaty

• Sporting had knocked out Ugra, the 2016 debut winners' first loss in this competition in their 12th fixture

• Kairat fell in tight semi-final to Inter but won third-place thriller against Ugra

• Kairat's semi-final with Inter attracted only second 10,000+ crowd in competition history

SEMI-FINALS (28 April)

Ugra Yugorsk 1-2 Sporting CP

Man of the match: Alex Merlim (Sporting)

Inter 3-2 Kairat Almaty

Man of the match: Ricardinho (Inter)

THIRD-PLACE PLAY-OFF (30 April)

Ugra Yugorsk 5-5 Kairat Almaty (2-3 pens)

Man of the match: Douglas Jr (Kairat)

FINAL (30 April)

Sporting CP 0-7 Inter

Man of the match: Ricardinho (Inter)