How the UEFA Futsal Cup was won
Monday 1 May 2017
Inter FS became the first four-time UEFA Futsal Cup winners in free-scoring style in Almaty: watch highlights of all the finals games and see how it unfolded in photos.
- Final positions
1 Inter FS (ESP) – 7-0 final win earns a fourth title, two more than anyone else
2 Sporting CP (POR) – a second final and, like 2011 in Almaty, a defeat
3 Kairat Almaty (KAZ) – hosts finish in the medals for the fifth time in nine years
4 Ugra Yugorsk (RUS) – holders could not match debut triumph from last season
Finals: Ricardinho (Inter) 4
Overall tournament: Alen Fetić (Brezje Maribor), Bolinha (Araz Naxçivan), Nene (APOEL), Rami Tirkkonen (Sievi), Denis Totošković (Brezje Maribor) 9
- The lowdown
• Inter end seven-year wait for fourth title as they win decider by a record margin, becoming first team to score seven in a UEFA Futsal Cup final match
• Inter have now won a record fourth title and are now one ahead of FC Dynamo in reaching seven finals
• Second title for Inter 2009 veterans Ortiz and Jesús Herrero, and also for Ricardinho, a 2010 winner with Benfica
• Sporting reached their second final; their first in 2011 was also in Almaty
• Sporting had knocked out Ugra, the 2016 debut winners' first loss in this competition in their 12th fixture
• Kairat fell in tight semi-final to Inter but won third-place thriller against Ugra
• Kairat's semi-final with Inter attracted only second 10,000+ crowd in competition history
• Full tournament stats
• Qualifying: Preliminary round, Main round, Elite round
- How the cup was won: highlights (click on links for stats, analysis and reaction)
SEMI-FINALS (28 April)
Ugra Yugorsk 1-2 Sporting CP
Man of the match: Alex Merlim (Sporting)
Inter 3-2 Kairat Almaty
Man of the match: Ricardinho (Inter)
THIRD-PLACE PLAY-OFF (30 April)
Ugra Yugorsk 5-5 Kairat Almaty (2-3 pens)
Man of the match: Douglas Jr (Kairat)
FINAL (30 April)
Sporting CP 0-7 Inter
Man of the match: Ricardinho (Inter)