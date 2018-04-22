Inter reign again: 2018 Futsal Cup at a glance

Final

Sporting CP 2-5 Inter FS - HIGHLIGHTS

Third-place match

Győr 1-7 Barcelona - HIGHLIGHTS

Semi-finals: Friday

Győr 1-6 Sporting CP - HIGHLIGHTS

Inter FS 2-1 Barcelona - HIGHLIGHTS

Top scorers (finals)

Esquerdinha (Barcelona) 4

Cardinal (Sporting CP) 2

Ferrao (Barcelona) 2

Diogo (Sporting CP) 2

Diego Cavinato (Sporting CP) 2

Ortiz (Inter) 2



Top scorers (season)

Halim Selmanaj (Liburn) 12

Michal Seidler (Rekord Bielsko-Biała) 9

Fábio Aguiar (Győr) 8

Marijo Aladžić (Mostar) 8

Records



Inter reached their eighth final, two more than any other club, and won their fifth title, three above the next best tally.

Inter are the first side to retain the title since Playas de Castellón won the inaugural two editions in 2002 and 2003.

Inter have equalled Playas de Castellón's record of 13 straight UEFA Futsal Cup wins.

Inter equalled FC Dynamo's record of reaching three finals in a row.

Spanish clubs won nine of the 17 editions of the UEFA Futsal Cup.

Sporting are the only side to have lost their first three finals.

Győr are the first Hungarian club to reach the final four, the ninth country to be represented in the 12 editions under this format.

Esquerdinha's tally of four finals goals equals the record (which he already shared from 2015 with Dina Moskva).

Esquerdinha and Ricardinho both moved on to a record eight final-four goals.

Roll of honour

Four-team finals

2018 (Zaragoza): Inter FS (ESP) 5-2 Sporting CP (POR)

2017 (Almaty): Inter FS (ESP) 7-0 Sporting CP (POR)

2016 (Guadalajara): Ugra Yugorsk (RUS) 4-3 Inter FS (ESP)

2015 (Lisbon): Kairat Almaty (KAZ) 3-2 Barcelona (ESP)

2014 (Baku): Barcelona (ESP) 5-2aet FC Dynamo (RUS)

2013 (Tbilisi): Kairat Almaty (KAZ) 4-3 FC Dynamo (RUS)

2012 (Lleida): Barcelona (ESP) 3-1 FC Dynamo (RUS)

2011 (Almaty): Montesilvano (ITA) 5-2 Sporting CP (POR)

2010 (Lisbon): Benfica (POR) 3-2aet Inter FS (ESP)

2009 (Ekaterinburg): Inter FS (ESP) 5-1 Sinara Ekaterinburg (RUS)

2008 (Moscow): Sinara Ekaterinburg (RUS) 4-4aet, 3-2pens Murcia FS (ESP)

2007 (Murcia): FC Dynamo (RUS) 2-1 Inter FS (ESP)

Two-legged finals

2006: Inter FS (ESP) 6-3/3-4: 9-7agg FC Dynamo (RUS)

2005: Action 21 Charleroi (BEL) 4-3, 6-6aet: 10-9agg FC Dynamo (RUS)

2004: Inter FS (ESP) 4-1/3-4: 7-5agg Benfica (POR)

2003: Playas de Castellón (ESP) 1-1/6-4: 7-5agg Action 21 Charleroi (BEL)

Eight-team finals

2002 (Lisbon): Playas de Castellón (ESP) 5-1 Action 21 Charleroi (BEL)





UEFA Futsal Champions League

From next season the UEFA Futsal Cup, which launched in 2001/02, will be renamed the UEFA Futsal Champions League, with the format the same as 2017/18. Spain, Portugal, Russia and Kazakhstan all receive two places, otherwise each nation enters its national champion.

