Berettyóújfalu replace Győr in Futsal Champions League

MVFC Berettyóújfalu will represent Hungary in the UEFA Futsal Champions League after replacing ETO FC Győr.

Győr, who last season became the first Hungarian team to reach the semi-finals, have withdrawn due to club restructuring. Under article 3.04 of the official competition regulations: "In exceptional circumstances, the runner-up of a domestic futsal league may be entered in placed of the winner, subject to UEFA’s approval."

Berettyóújfalu have therefore been admitted by UEFA and will take Győr's place in main round Group 3, from which the top three teams will progress to the elite round. They will take on Russian duo TTG-Ugra Yugorsk and Sibiryak, plus Slovenian hosts Dobovec, from 2 to 7 October.

Revised main round draw (matches 2–7 October)

Path A

Group 1: Barça (ESP), Benfica (POR), Halle-Gooik (BEL, hosts), Kremlin-Bicêtre United (FRA)

Group 2: Inter FS (ESP, holders), Ekonomac Kragujevac (SRB, hosts), EP Chrudim (CZE), MFC Kherson (UKR)

Group 3: TTG-Ugra Yugorsk (RUS), Sibiryak (RUS), Dobovec (SVN, hosts), Berettyóújfalu (HUN)

Group 4: Sporting CP (POR), Kairat Almaty (KAZ), LSM Lida (BLR), Feniks (KOS, hosts)

Top three in each group progress to the elite round

Path B

Group 5: A&S Futsal Pescara (ITA), APOEL (CYP, hosts), Preliminary round winner Group A, Preliminary round winner Group C

Group 6: Aktobe (KAZ), Novo Vrijeme Makarska (CRO, hosts), Preliminary round winner Group B, Preliminary round winner Group I

Group 7: Nikars Riga (LVA, hosts), Preliminary round winners Group D, Preliminary round winner Group G, Preliminary round winner Group H

Group 8: Araz Naxçivan (AZE), Lučenec (SVK, hosts), Preliminary round winner Group E, Preliminary round winner Group F